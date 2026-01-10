Dirty Martini Nails Are the Chic (Yet Polarizing!) Manicure Trend I'm Cosigning in 2026

Celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner are in on it, too.

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in News

Hailey Bieber holding a martini

(Image credit: @hailey_bieber)

There are classic nail colors that almost everyone can agree on. I'm talking about shades like cherry red (Chanel's Pirate is an iconic selection) and soft pink (OPI's Bubble Bath is the unrivaled winner in this category). Then, there are nail colors that are a bit more, shall we say, niche? They're loved by some, and disliked by others. It's often these rather polarizing nail colors that are found among the fashion elite.

Olive green is a good example. I (along with almost every other beauty editor I know) think it's incredibly, profoundly, and utterly chic. And it seems like celebs agree. Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez have been known to wear an olive-green manicure, and Hailey Bieber sported olive-themed nail art to celebrate her 28th birthday.

While olive green has been my go-to for years, I've noticed that it's been getting some extra love on Instagram and TikTok recently—namely, from the fashion crowd and celebrity nail artists. And since I'm determined to be whimsical and romanticize every beauty trend that speaks to me, I'm going to refer to it by a "dirty martini" moniker. Much like my favorite alcoholic drink, I think olive-colored and olive-themed nails are simple, yet sophisticated. They're a fail-safe choice all year round, but especially in winter. So, whether you like your dirty martini with vodka or gin, two olives or three, I'm sure you'll appreciate it even more if your manicure matches it. Ahead, see a few of my favorite examples of dirty martini nails. Then, shop the best olive-colored nail polishes to get them.

olive-green nails

(Image credit: @monikh)

You can't go wrong with short, olive-colored nails, especially with a glossy finish.

An olive manicure

(Image credit: @themaniclub)

Although, olive nail polish looks just as chic on long, almond-shaped nails, too.

olive nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

This limited-edition shade of Hermès nail polish is sadly out of stock. However, there are still so many good olive-toned shades to shop (more on that in a minute).

Olive-colored nails

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

This dark olive color on square-shaped nails? I'm obsessed.

olive green and pink manicure

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Don't be afraid to pair olive green with other colors, like this pretty petal pink.

Olive nail art

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

I love this dirty martini manicure because A) the red-and-green color combo is so chic, and B) it looks like an artistic interpretation of a pimento-stuffed olive.

olive nail art

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

I love this chic, 2D nail art by celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein. It's proof that dirty martini nails are still chic, even when you take the trend literally.

dirty martini 3D nail art

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

This 3D nail art by celebrity nail artist Iram Shelton is epic. It was handmade, if you can believe it. Now I just wish I were talented enough to recreate it.

Shop the Best Nail Polishes to Create Dirty Martini Nails

Explore More:
Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.