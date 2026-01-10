Dirty Martini Nails Are the Chic (Yet Polarizing!) Manicure Trend I'm Cosigning in 2026

There are classic nail colors that almost everyone can agree on. I'm talking about shades like cherry red (Chanel's Pirate is an iconic selection) and soft pink (OPI's Bubble Bath is the unrivaled winner in this category). Then, there are nail colors that are a bit more, shall we say, niche? They're loved by some, and disliked by others. It's often these rather polarizing nail colors that are found among the fashion elite.
Olive green is a good example. I (along with almost every other beauty editor I know) think it's incredibly, profoundly, and utterly chic. And it seems like celebs agree. Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez have been known to wear an olive-green manicure, and Hailey Bieber sported olive-themed nail art to celebrate her 28th birthday.
While olive green has been my go-to for years, I've noticed that it's been getting some extra love on Instagram and TikTok recently—namely, from the fashion crowd and celebrity nail artists. And since I'm determined to be whimsical and romanticize every beauty trend that speaks to me, I'm going to refer to it by a "dirty martini" moniker. Much like my favorite alcoholic drink, I think olive-colored and olive-themed nails are simple, yet sophisticated. They're a fail-safe choice all year round, but especially in winter. So, whether you like your dirty martini with vodka or gin, two olives or three, I'm sure you'll appreciate it even more if your manicure matches it. Ahead, see a few of my favorite examples of dirty martini nails. Then, shop the best olive-colored nail polishes to get them.
You can't go wrong with short, olive-colored nails, especially with a glossy finish.
Although, olive nail polish looks just as chic on long, almond-shaped nails, too.
This limited-edition shade of Hermès nail polish is sadly out of stock. However, there are still so many good olive-toned shades to shop (more on that in a minute).
This dark olive color on square-shaped nails? I'm obsessed.
Don't be afraid to pair olive green with other colors, like this pretty petal pink.
I love this dirty martini manicure because A) the red-and-green color combo is so chic, and B) it looks like an artistic interpretation of a pimento-stuffed olive.
I love this chic, 2D nail art by celebrity nail artist Betina Goldstein. It's proof that dirty martini nails are still chic, even when you take the trend literally.
This 3D nail art by celebrity nail artist Iram Shelton is epic. It was handmade, if you can believe it. Now I just wish I were talented enough to recreate it.
Shop the Best Nail Polishes to Create Dirty Martini Nails
gitti
Nail Polish - Pine Leaf
This Berlin-based nail brand has the coolest shades, like this one, called Pine Leaf.
SSONE
Nail Lacquer - Lichen
Ssone's nail polishes are "a palette of living colors inspired by organic elements."
Essie
Nail Polish - Willow in the Wind
Essie is an obvious choice. I like this spunky olive color.
Manucurist
Quick Dry Intense Color - Khaki
For a deeper, richer shade, try Manicurist's Quick Dry Intense Color in Khaki.
LONDONTOWN
Lakur - Sedona
This is a good intro color, as it's halway between true olive-green and soft sage.
ORLY
Nail Lacquer - Artist's Garden
The grey-yellow tones in this nail polish are pure and utter perfection.
OPI
Nail Lacquer - the First Lady of Nails
This OPI nail polish reminds me of a plump, ripe, glossy, Spanish olive.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.