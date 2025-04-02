Sorry, But Fashion People Are Already Ditching Leopard-Print Shoes for This Elegant Alternative

Fashion's love affair with animal prints is far from new. These striking patterns have been a staple in stylish wardrobes since the 1940s, when Christian Dior introduced leopard print to its collection, cementing it as the most iconic of all animal prints. Fast forward to the end of 2024, and leopard print saw a major resurgence, making its way into fall/winter 2024 collections and onto the streets in dresses, tops, handbags, and shoes. That said, in recent months, there has been a noticeable shift in preference, especially in footwear. Fashion insiders are ditching leopard-print shoes in favor of snakeskin print ones—and it’s clear why.

Much of its popularity relates to the impact of the recent fall/winter 2025 shows. Designers like Khaite showcased a variety of shoe styles—from pumps to boots—using the print to add flair to minimalist outfits. Others, including Tod’s and Miu Miu, combined the distinctive pattern with other bold prints. Hollywood’s best-dressed celebrities have also begun embracing the trend, sporting snakeskin shoes in cities like London, L.A., and New York, which has influenced retailers and brands to expand their offerings to include new printed styles.

So, if you're looking to step into the trend (pun intended), keep reading. Below, see how the shoes have been styled on the runway and the streets. Then, shop our edit of the best snake-print shoes.

On the Runway

Khaite F/W 25 Show (Image credit: ImaxTree)

Whether elegantly paired with other prints like those showcased at Miu Miu's and Tod's F/W 25 shows or effortlessly complemented by a sleek and minimalistic piece as seen in Khaite's F/W 25 collection, snake-print shoes command attention and exude a bold flair. Their intricate patterns and striking textures create a captivating statement that elevates any outfit to new heights.

Tod's F/W 25 Show (Image credit: ImaxTree)

Miu Miu F/W 25 Show (Image credit: ImaxTree)

On the Street

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Rihanna: Amina Muaddi Barbara Boots ($1820)

A-listers such as Dua Lipa and Rihanna, along with fashion-savvy individuals like Olivia Palermo, are embracing the snake-print shoe trend. While these celebrities chose to wear printed knee-high and ankle boots paired with trousers and dresses, snake-print footwear is available in a variety of styles—including sneakers, mules, ballet flats, and pumps. Keep scrolling to see for yourself.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Dua Lipa: Khaite Nevada Boots ($1550)

Shop the Best Snake-Print Shoes

ZARA Animal Print Ballet Flats $50 SHOP NOW I can picture chic Parisian women pairing these with a cardigan and straight-leg jeans.

Tony Bianco Charlie Heels $180 SHOP NOW So sleek.

Reformation Patty Slingback Heels $298 SHOP NOW I'm shocked these unique heels are still in stock.

Aeyde Clara Snake Print Goat Leather Creamy Heels $425 SHOP NOW Trust me, the V-cut vamps will enhance the appearance of your legs, making them look longer.

MANGO Animal-Print Leather Sandals $150 SHOP NOW These are waiting to be worn with denim shorts.

AEYDE Renee Snake-Effect Leather Sandals $295 SHOP NOW Flip-flops are the uncomplicated sandals you can always rely on.

Paris Texas Belle 75 Snake-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps $695 SHOP NOW The 3-inch heels on these Paris Texas pumps are dance floor–ready.

Topshop Jeremiah Toe Thong Sandals in Snake $55 SHOP NOW Lace-up sandals have been given a primal update.

Nakedvice The Stacey Boots $270 SHOP NOW Style with hot pants and a tank for a chic evening look.

Khaite Loop Flat Sandals $790 SHOP NOW Khaite's snakeskin print has an alluring luxury.

adidas Country Japan Sneakers $214 SHOP NOW If you haven't heard, Adidas Japan sneakers are set to replace Sambas as the number one must-have shoe style this year.

Gap Vegan Leather Flip Flop Sandals $45 $22 SHOP NOW You can't beat this price.

Khaite Bella Sandals $940 SHOP NOW I give it a week before everyone with taste owns these Katie Holmes–backed heels.