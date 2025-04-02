Sorry, But Fashion People Are Already Ditching Leopard-Print Shoes for This Elegant Alternative

A collage of women wears snake-print shoes.
(Image credit: Tod's/Launchmetrics; Miu Miu/Launchmetrics; Khaite/Launchmetrics, Getty Images)
By
published
in Features

Fashion's love affair with animal prints is far from new. These striking patterns have been a staple in stylish wardrobes since the 1940s, when Christian Dior introduced leopard print to its collection, cementing it as the most iconic of all animal prints. Fast forward to the end of 2024, and leopard print saw a major resurgence, making its way into fall/winter 2024 collections and onto the streets in dresses, tops, handbags, and shoes. That said, in recent months, there has been a noticeable shift in preference, especially in footwear. Fashion insiders are ditching leopard-print shoes in favor of snakeskin print ones—and it’s clear why.

Much of its popularity relates to the impact of the recent fall/winter 2025 shows. Designers like Khaite showcased a variety of shoe styles—from pumps to boots—using the print to add flair to minimalist outfits. Others, including Tod’s and Miu Miu, combined the distinctive pattern with other bold prints. Hollywood’s best-dressed celebrities have also begun embracing the trend, sporting snakeskin shoes in cities like London, L.A., and New York, which has influenced retailers and brands to expand their offerings to include new printed styles.

So, if you're looking to step into the trend (pun intended), keep reading. Below, see how the shoes have been styled on the runway and the streets. Then, shop our edit of the best snake-print shoes.

On the Runway

Khaite fall/winter 2025 runway

Khaite F/W 25 Show

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

Whether elegantly paired with other prints like those showcased at Miu Miu's and Tod's F/W 25 shows or effortlessly complemented by a sleek and minimalistic piece as seen in Khaite's F/W 25 collection, snake-print shoes command attention and exude a bold flair. Their intricate patterns and striking textures create a captivating statement that elevates any outfit to new heights.

Tods F/W 25 show

Tod's F/W 25 Show

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

Miu Miu F/W 25 show

Miu Miu F/W 25 Show

(Image credit: ImaxTree)

On the Street

Rihanna wears trousers, a button-down shirt, and snake-print shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Rihanna: Amina Muaddi Barbara Boots ($1820)

A-listers such as Dua Lipa and Rihanna, along with fashion-savvy individuals like Olivia Palermo, are embracing the snake-print shoe trend. While these celebrities chose to wear printed knee-high and ankle boots paired with trousers and dresses, snake-print footwear is available in a variety of styles—including sneakers, mules, ballet flats, and pumps. Keep scrolling to see for yourself.

A woman wears a yellow dress and snake-print boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dua Lipa wears snakeprint boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Dua Lipa: Khaite Nevada Boots ($1550)

Shop the Best Snake-Print Shoes

Animal Print Ballet Flats
ZARA
Animal Print Ballet Flats

I can picture chic Parisian women pairing these with a cardigan and straight-leg jeans.

Tony Bianco Charlie Heels
Tony Bianco
Charlie Heels

So sleek.

Patty Slingback Heel
Reformation
Patty Slingback Heels

I'm shocked these unique heels are still in stock.

Aeyde Clara Snake Print Goat Leather Creamy Heels
Aeyde
Clara Snake Print Goat Leather Creamy Heels

Trust me, the V-cut vamps will enhance the appearance of your legs, making them look longer.

MANGO, Animal-Print Leather Sandals
MANGO
Animal-Print Leather Sandals

These are waiting to be worn with denim shorts.

Renee Snake-Effect Leather Sandals
AEYDE
Renee Snake-Effect Leather Sandals

Flip-flops are the uncomplicated sandals you can always rely on.

Belle 75 Snake-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps
Paris Texas
Belle 75 Snake-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps

The 3-inch heels on these Paris Texas pumps are dance floor–ready.

Topshop Jeremiah Toe Thong Sandals in Snake
Topshop
Jeremiah Toe Thong Sandals in Snake

Lace-up sandals have been given a primal update.

The Stacey Boot
Nakedvice
The Stacey Boots

Style with hot pants and a tank for a chic evening look.

Khaite, Loop Flat Sandal in Natural Python-Embossed Leather
Khaite
Loop Flat Sandals

Khaite's snakeskin print has an alluring luxury.

Country Japan sneakers
adidas
Country Japan Sneakers

If you haven't heard, Adidas Japan sneakers are set to replace Sambas as the number one must-have shoe style this year.

Gap, Vegan Leather Flip Flop Sandals
Gap
Vegan Leather Flip Flop Sandals

You can't beat this price.

Khaite, Bella Sandal in Natural Python-Embossed Leather
Khaite
Bella Sandals

I give it a week before everyone with taste owns these Katie Holmes–backed heels.

Paris Texas, Sveva Python-Print Leather Ballet Flats
Paris Texas
Sveva Python-Print Leather Ballet Flats

The silver buckle is a small detail but adds an impactful and elegant touch.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸