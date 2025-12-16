The 9 Coolest Flat-Shoe Outfits to Wear in 2026

As someone who wears flats almost daily, I can confirm that you can never have too many flat-shoe outfits in your arsenal. I agree that you can make just about any outfit work with flat shoes instead of, say, heels, sneakers, or boots, but some combinations just work better than others. There's also more to life than the same old jeans, T-shirt, and loafers—although you certainly can't go wrong with that. I say this because I've been doing flat-shoe outfit research and landed on a few that are so chic and fresh that I'm sure we're all going to be seeing them everywhere in 2026.
From outfits that utilize jeans to elegant ones to wear out at night, these cool flat-shoe outfits are easy enough to make you want to reach for them on repeat in the new year—trust me. Whether it's loafers, ballet flats, or slip-on mules that you prefer, there are outfit options for you below, and every one of them would look chic with whatever type of flats you prefer. Keep scrolling to start ideating your 2026 flat-shoe looks, courtesy of women who know outfit trends like the backs of their hands.
The Flats: Loafers // The Rest: Faux-Fur Scarf + Long Coat + Black Jeans
Shop the Key Pieces
ZARA
Soft Oversized Coat
MANGO
Faux-Fur Scarf
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafers
The Flats: Loafers // The Rest: Suede Bomber Jacket + Sweater + Leggings + Crew Socks
Shop the Key Pieces
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Jacket With Buttons
Set
Airluxe Breathe High Rise Leggings
SAINT LAURENT
Laurent Glossed-Leather Loafers
The Flats: Mules // The Rest: Classic Sweater + Slip Skirt
Shop the Key Pieces
Express
Crew Neck Tunic Sweater
J.Crew
Gwen Knee-Length Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse
Alex Mill X Margaux
The Clara in Black Velvet
The Flats: Suede Mules // The Rest: Long Coat + Sweater as Scarf + Jeans + Baseball Cap
Shop the Key Pieces
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cotton Chino Ball Cap
Reformation
Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater
Aritzia
The Embrace Double-Faced Coat
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Clogs
The Flats: Flat Mules // The Rest: Trench Coat + Crew Socks
Shop the Key Pieces
Abercrombie & Fitch
Classic Trench Coat
Falke
Cozy Wool Socks
The Row
Hudson Suede Slide Mules
The Flats: Mary Janes // The Rest: Suede Bomber Jacket + Fair Isle Sweater + Cigarette Pants