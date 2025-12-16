The 9 Coolest Flat-Shoe Outfits to Wear in 2026

As seen on It girls around the world.

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in Features
Collage of influencers wearing flat-shoe outfits.
(Image credit: @smythsisters; @aimeesong; @fakerstrom)

As someone who wears flats almost daily, I can confirm that you can never have too many flat-shoe outfits in your arsenal. I agree that you can make just about any outfit work with flat shoes instead of, say, heels, sneakers, or boots, but some combinations just work better than others. There's also more to life than the same old jeans, T-shirt, and loafers—although you certainly can't go wrong with that. I say this because I've been doing flat-shoe outfit research and landed on a few that are so chic and fresh that I'm sure we're all going to be seeing them everywhere in 2026.

From outfits that utilize jeans to elegant ones to wear out at night, these cool flat-shoe outfits are easy enough to make you want to reach for them on repeat in the new year—trust me. Whether it's loafers, ballet flats, or slip-on mules that you prefer, there are outfit options for you below, and every one of them would look chic with whatever type of flats you prefer. Keep scrolling to start ideating your 2026 flat-shoe looks, courtesy of women who know outfit trends like the backs of their hands.

The Flats: Loafers // The Rest: Faux-Fur Scarf + Long Coat + Black Jeans

Influencer wearing a faux fur scarf with jeans and loafers.

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

The Flats: Loafers // The Rest: Suede Bomber Jacket + Sweater + Leggings + Crew Socks

Loafers with leggings outfit on Aimee Song.

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

The Flats: Mules // The Rest: Classic Sweater + Slip Skirt

Influencer wearing a sweater, slip skirt, and suede mules.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

The Flats: Suede Mules // The Rest: Long Coat + Sweater as Scarf + Jeans + Baseball Cap

Woman wearing jeans, flat suede mules, a long coat, and a baseball cap.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

The Flats: Flat Mules // The Rest: Trench Coat + Crew Socks

Influencer wearing a trench, socks, and flat suede mules.

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

The Flats: Mary Janes // The Rest: Suede Bomber Jacket + Fair Isle Sweater + Cigarette Pants