It's Official: These 7 Boot Trends Are Expiring in 2026

While fashion trends don't change as soon as the clock strikes midnight on December 31, the start of a new year is nonetheless a time of looking ahead at what's to come and shedding what no longer feels relevant from the year prior. As far as the style landscape goes, there's already one category that's shaping up to have a, well, reboot in 2026. The biggest boot trends for the year ahead? Think modern takes on cowboy styles, sleek kitten-heel silhouettes, and pops of animal print.
And since the arrival of a new batch of trends naturally indicates the decline of several others, I'm also outlining which boot trends are, for better or worse, beginning to hit their expiration dates. While these are merely my own observations, they're well-informed by what featured on the spring/summer 2026 runways and what fashion people are currently wearing (and not wearing).
From kitten heels to modern Western boots, ahead are the boot trends that will dominate in 2026 and, consequently, the styles that are on the decline this year. As the tarot-card readers in my TikTok feed would say, feel free to take what resonates and leave what doesn't.
Expiring: Block-Heel Boots
Trending: Kitten-Heel Boots
Over the past few years, we've seen a major shift happening in heel shapes, but specifically with boots. Chunky block-heel boots are all but disappearing, and in their place has arrived the new default heel shape for boots: kitten heels. Whether with denim, trousers, or a skirt, kitten-heel boots are the sleeker style that's in it for the long haul.
TOTEME
Suede Ankle Boots
Marc Fisher LTD
Danai Kitten Heel Bootie
STAUD
Wally Croc-Effect Leather Ankle Boots
MANGO
Collin Kitten Heel Ankle Bootie
Expiring: Over-the-Knee Boots
Trending: Classic Riding Boots/Pull-On Boots
While I wouldn't say that riding boots have ever been "out," they're about to be more relevant than ever this year. Think super-sleek silhouettes with minimal hardware and logos that marry well with leggings and slim jeans.
Hermès
Jumping Shorter Boot
Christen
Classic Square Leather Knee Boots
Reformation
Nancy Knee Boot
COACH
Park Knee High Boot
Tony Bianco
Tessa Boot
Expiring: Platform Boots
Trending: Flat Sock Boots
Unlike the tall stiletto heels and logo branding that defined sock boots in the 2010s, the iterations arriving in 2026 are sleek flat-sole styles and largely come in leather finishes that give the boots a much more elegant feel for everyday. With jeans or long skirts, they're a fresher alt to classic ankle boots.
KHAITE
Leather Ankle Boots
CO
Round Toe Stretch Leather Bootie
M.Gemi
The Una Bootie
Bared Footwear
Rook Black Stretch Leather Flat Boots
Expiring: Studded Boots
Trending: Calf-Hair Finishes
As far as finishes go, luxe calf hair texture is officially It right now. Coupled with animal prints like leopard, doe, and zebra, these are the statement boots of the moment, and while I'm sad to see them wane, studded boots are simply losing favor to these sumptuous finishes.