Every Major Shoe Trend That Will Take Over in Fall 2025

Shoes on the fall/winter 2025 runways
By
published
in Features

For the fall/winter 2025 collections, we took a close look at the biggest trends that emerged on the runways. Some of the larger themes of the season centered femininity in fashion, a sense of nostalgia that has been driving style as designers looked back to different style eras, and continued takes on corporate dress codes. Unsurprisingly, these ideas also trickled down to what we saw south of the ankle with footwear.

An array of pumps walked the runways, including everything from sleek and classic styles to raw and imperfect versions. Satin made a big comeback, and peep toes with a twist continued their resurgence. Faux exotics brought a sense of polish to everything from knee-high boots to sporty sneakers. Embellishments took the form of shrunken brooches, exaggerated pearls, and intricate floral appliqués. Ahead, get a closer look at the biggest shoe trends from the fall/winter 2025 runways.

Peep Toes

Shoes on the fall/winter 2025 runway

Peep-toe shoes first made an impact in the spring/summer 2025 collections. At Tory Burch and Khaite, peep-toe heels returned with modern takes that reimagined the classic shoes. For fall/winter 2025, we're seeing that continue with an array of cutout shapes and placements on the toe of the shoe spotted in the collections of Miu Miu, Ferragamo, Fendi, and Tory Burch.

Pierced Peep-Toe Slingback in Black, Size 12
Tory Burch
Pierced Peep-Toe Slingbacks

Leather Peep-Toe Kitten Mules
ALAÏA
Leather Peep-Toe Kitten Mules

Eva Peep-Toe Leather Pumps
Khaite
Eva Peep-Toe Leather Pumps

Satin

Shoes on the fall/winter 2025 runway

Nostalgic romance is getting dialed up in many ways in fashion as designers look to the past and usher in a new wave of elegant style. One way that is playing out is satin. We saw the return of shimmering satin slip dresses and voluminous skirts but also expect satin shoes to be a key accessory for fall.

Satin Slipper
Ancient Greek Sandals
Satin Slippers

Liisa Satin Pumps
The Row
Liisa Satin Pumps

Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Satin Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Satin Mules

Exotics

Shoes on the fall/winter 2025 runway

Elegant, polished pieces were big on the runways. In the footwear space, we saw this executed with embossed exotics. A range of faux-crocodile, -alligator, and -snakeskin materials finished everything from pumps to knee-high boots to sneakers.

saksfifthavenue,

Toteme
Crocodile-Embossed Leather Slingback Pumps

The Dimes Kitten-Heel Knee Boots
Madewell
The Dimes Kitten-Heel Knee Boots

Paneled Snake-Effect Leather Sneakers
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Paneled Snake-Effect Leather Sneakers

Pumps

Shoes on the fall/winter 2025 runway

Corporate dress codes again prevailed on the runways with an array of suiting, skirt sets, and tote workbags. It comes as no surprise that pumps were the shoes of choice alongside this 9-to-5 attire. We saw everything from classic-yet-modern leather pumps at Calvin Klein to aged, bow-embellished styles at Prada.

Sculpted Peep-Toe Pump in Beige, Size 10
Tory Burch
Sculpted Peep-Toe Pumps

Satin Pumps
Prada
Satin Pumps

Belle Vivier Trompette 70 Buckled Patent-Leather Pumps
ROGER VIVIER
Belle Vivier Trompette 70 Buckled Patent-Leather Pumps

Embellishments

Shoes on the fall/winter 2025 runway

Oversize pearls! Mini brooches! Bows! Floral appliqués! Many of the shoes debuted for fall/winter 2025 were finished with embellishments. With conversations throughout fashion month centered on ideas about femininity in fashion, many of these details touched on archetypes of femininity.

Faux Pearl-Embellished Silk-Satin Slingback Pumps
MAGDA BUTRYM
Faux Pearl-Embellished Silk-Satin Slingback Pumps

Valentino Garavani, Bowow Leather Pumps
Valentino Garavani
Bowow Leather Pumps

Bow Tie 50 Metallic Polka-Dot Leather Pumps
AQUAZZURA
Bow Tie 50 Metallic Polka-Dot Leather Pumps

