In NYC, Wearing Stovepipe Jeans in This Color With This Classic Shoe Trend Is Very 2026

If you love classic jean-and-shoe combinations and despise ultra-trendy pieces, I have good news: The It jean-and-shoe-pairing for 2026 is as timeless as it gets, and two celebrities were just seen wearing it in NYC this week. Olivia Munn and Sadie Sink were both photographed out and about in the city wearing very similar outfits, starting with long black coats. Munn wore hers over a turtleneck, while Sink wore hers over a white tee. The bottom halves of their outfits were equally similar.
In case you haven't noticed, stovepipe jeans are on everyone's radar right now. The straight-leg adjacent jeans with their signature stovepipe-like legs, high waist, and ankle-length inseams look cool with every type of outfit, and they transcend trends. And Sink and Munn each proved that stovepipe jeans in a timeless medium blue wash are the ones to prioritize. Both women paired their jeans with black leather stiletto pumps, which elevated the jeans even more, and dressed them up in a way that's suitable for all of NYC's chicest locales. It's a look I see every time I visit NYC as of late.
Keep scrolling to see the looks for yourself and to shop medium blue stovepipe jeans and black leather stiletto pumps to wear together.
