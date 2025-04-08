Doechii's Rapid Ascent to 2025 Style Icon Status

a collage of street style and Instagram outfit images featuring Doechii and her best outfits
(Image credit: Getty Images; @doechii)
When rapper and singer-songwriter Doechii took the stage at the 2025 Grammy Awards to accept her win for Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal, not only was the music industry crowning the ingénue a rising star, but we were witnessing a style icon being born. The artist was a vision in custom Thom Browne that consisted of short-sleeve bolero jacket, shirt and tie, and dramatic sculptural trousers. The look was one of those rare ones in the celebrity world that was on par with the history-making moment that was unfolding. Not only did Doechii's acceptance speech strike a chord—"I know that there is some Black girl out there... watching me right now, and I want to tell you, you can do it. Anything is possible... and I am a testimony right now."—but the moment also helped to establish a visual language for the artist that has quickly garnered the adoration of the entire internet. The buzz couldn't have been more well-deserved, and it appears it was only just the beginning for Doechii's style impact.

We may still be in the first half of the year, but 2025 fashion will unquestionably be defined by the influence of Doechii. Her sartorial star power has only skyrocketed in the wake of the Grammys with a number of highly-documented appearances during Paris Fashion Week where brands including Chloé, Schiaparelli, and Tom Ford competed for whose Doechii look could create the most buzz at their show. Together with stylist Sam Woolf, the pair's collaboration is proving to be highly successful with show-stopping look after look.

This year has seen the Grammy-winning artist's rapid ascent into the spotlight and right now, she's at the top of her fashion game. Ahead, discover Doechii's best style moments that are cementing her as 2025's most exciting style icon.

Doechii attending the 2025 Grammy awards red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before her wardrobe changes throughout course of the awards show, she arrived on the Grammys red carpet in an exaggerated-hip corset dress layered over a button-down shirt and menswear tie. The dramatic silhouette of the dress is a theme the artist has since gravitated towards in more looks.

Blue & White Stripe Oxford Armband Round Collar Shirt
Thom Browne
Blue & White Stripe Oxford Armband Round Collar Shirt

Gray Corset Maxi Dress
Thom Browne
Gray Corset Maxi Dress

Wool Tie
Thom Browne
Wool Tie

Doechii attending the Schiaparelli show during Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sculpted and statuesque are the only ways I can describe the viral Schiaparelli look she wore—a concoction of draped white fabric and corseted indigo denim that the artist finished off with a pair of opulent large-scale earrings.

Schiaparelli, Denim Bustier Dress
Schiaparelli
Denim Bustier Dress

Gold Tropicana Earrings
Mondo Mondo
Gold Tropicana Earrings

Doechii attending the Tom Ford show during Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Effortlessly oscillating between masculine and feminine style codes, Doechii's look for the Tom Ford show was a celebration of sultry '90s glamour in a plunging thong bodysuit, fluffy fur coat, and gold-buckle belt.

Faux Fur Coat
Givenchy
Faux Fur Coat

Lila Bodysuit
A.L.C.
Lila Bodysuit

Dara 벨트
Isabel Marant
Dara Belt

Satin Tights
Wolford
Satin Tights

Doechii style

(Image credit: @doechii)

One thing about Doechii is that she's a Miu Miu girl at her core. The nerdy eyeglasses, the retro striped tees, the satin briefs layered over tights—the artist adores a no-pants look, which she pairs with everything from socks and sneakers to knee-high stockings and Mary Jane heels.

Cotton Jersey Polo Shirt
Miu Miu
Cotton Jersey Polo Shirt

Swimsuit
Miu Miu
Swimsuit

2-Pack Lustrous Silky Sheer Knee-High Socks
LECHERY®
2-Pack Lustrous Silky Sheer Knee-High Socks

Decollete Leather Ankle-Strap Pumps
Miu Miu
Decollete Leather Ankle-Strap Pumps

Doechii style

(Image credit: @doechii)

Zip-Up Jacket
Miu Miu
Zip-Up Jacket

Bikini Bottom
Miu Miu
Bikini Bottom

Plume Suede Sneakers
Miu Miu
Plume Suede Sneakers

Doechii attending the Acne Studios show during Paris Fashion Week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Acne Studios, the artist took the emerging peep-toe shoe trend for a spin with deconstructed plaid dress and her now-signature rimless opticals.

Acne Studios, Dara Shirt Dress
Acne Studios
Dara Shirt Dress

Low 55mm Leather Mules
Alaïa
Low 55mm Leather Mules

Doechii style

(Image credit: @doechii)

Menswear silhouettes like shirting, tailoring, and ties are also becoming regular style codes for her.

Micky Cropped Denim Bomber Jacket
The Frankie Shop
Micky Cropped Denim Bomber Jacket

La Shirt Classica Shirt
Comme Si
La Shirt Classica Shirt

Silk Twill Tie
TOM FORD
Silk Twill Tie

Miro Relaxed
Citizens of Humanity
Miro Relaxed Jeans

