Doechii's Rapid Ascent to 2025 Style Icon Status

When rapper and singer-songwriter Doechii took the stage at the 2025 Grammy Awards to accept her win for Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal, not only was the music industry crowning the ingénue a rising star, but we were witnessing a style icon being born. The artist was a vision in custom Thom Browne that consisted of short-sleeve bolero jacket, shirt and tie, and dramatic sculptural trousers. The look was one of those rare ones in the celebrity world that was on par with the history-making moment that was unfolding. Not only did Doechii's acceptance speech strike a chord—"I know that there is some Black girl out there... watching me right now, and I want to tell you, you can do it. Anything is possible... and I am a testimony right now."—but the moment also helped to establish a visual language for the artist that has quickly garnered the adoration of the entire internet. The buzz couldn't have been more well-deserved, and it appears it was only just the beginning for Doechii's style impact.

We may still be in the first half of the year, but 2025 fashion will unquestionably be defined by the influence of Doechii. Her sartorial star power has only skyrocketed in the wake of the Grammys with a number of highly-documented appearances during Paris Fashion Week where brands including Chloé, Schiaparelli, and Tom Ford competed for whose Doechii look could create the most buzz at their show. Together with stylist Sam Woolf, the pair's collaboration is proving to be highly successful with show-stopping look after look.

This year has seen the Grammy-winning artist's rapid ascent into the spotlight and right now, she's at the top of her fashion game. Ahead, discover Doechii's best style moments that are cementing her as 2025's most exciting style icon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before her wardrobe changes throughout course of the awards show, she arrived on the Grammys red carpet in an exaggerated-hip corset dress layered over a button-down shirt and menswear tie. The dramatic silhouette of the dress is a theme the artist has since gravitated towards in more looks.

Thom Browne Blue & White Stripe Oxford Armband Round Collar Shirt $490 SHOP NOW

Thom Browne Gray Corset Maxi Dress $2500 SHOP NOW

Thom Browne Wool Tie $190 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sculpted and statuesque are the only ways I can describe the viral Schiaparelli look she wore—a concoction of draped white fabric and corseted indigo denim that the artist finished off with a pair of opulent large-scale earrings.

Schiaparelli Denim Bustier Dress $9500 SHOP NOW

Mondo Mondo Gold Tropicana Earrings $325 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Effortlessly oscillating between masculine and feminine style codes, Doechii's look for the Tom Ford show was a celebration of sultry '90s glamour in a plunging thong bodysuit, fluffy fur coat, and gold-buckle belt.

Givenchy Faux Fur Coat $5550 SHOP NOW

Isabel Marant Dara Belt $350 SHOP NOW

Wolford Satin Tights $50 SHOP NOW

One thing about Doechii is that she's a Miu Miu girl at her core. The nerdy eyeglasses, the retro striped tees, the satin briefs layered over tights—the artist adores a no-pants look, which she pairs with everything from socks and sneakers to knee-high stockings and Mary Jane heels.

Miu Miu Cotton Jersey Polo Shirt $1390 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Swimsuit $950 SHOP NOW

LECHERY® 2-Pack Lustrous Silky Sheer Knee-High Socks $12 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Decollete Leather Ankle-Strap Pumps $1420 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Zip-Up Jacket $3350 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Bikini Bottom $825 SHOP NOW

Miu Miu Plume Suede Sneakers $895 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Acne Studios, the artist took the emerging peep-toe shoe trend for a spin with deconstructed plaid dress and her now-signature rimless opticals.

Acne Studios Dara Shirt Dress $580 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Low 55mm Leather Mules $1350 SHOP NOW

Menswear silhouettes like shirting, tailoring, and ties are also becoming regular style codes for her.

The Frankie Shop Micky Cropped Denim Bomber Jacket $310 $248 SHOP NOW

Comme Si La Shirt Classica Shirt $275 SHOP NOW

TOM FORD Silk Twill Tie $310 SHOP NOW