Doechii's Rapid Ascent to 2025 Style Icon Status
When rapper and singer-songwriter Doechii took the stage at the 2025 Grammy Awards to accept her win for Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal, not only was the music industry crowning the ingénue a rising star, but we were witnessing a style icon being born. The artist was a vision in custom Thom Browne that consisted of short-sleeve bolero jacket, shirt and tie, and dramatic sculptural trousers. The look was one of those rare ones in the celebrity world that was on par with the history-making moment that was unfolding. Not only did Doechii's acceptance speech strike a chord—"I know that there is some Black girl out there... watching me right now, and I want to tell you, you can do it. Anything is possible... and I am a testimony right now."—but the moment also helped to establish a visual language for the artist that has quickly garnered the adoration of the entire internet. The buzz couldn't have been more well-deserved, and it appears it was only just the beginning for Doechii's style impact.
We may still be in the first half of the year, but 2025 fashion will unquestionably be defined by the influence of Doechii. Her sartorial star power has only skyrocketed in the wake of the Grammys with a number of highly-documented appearances during Paris Fashion Week where brands including Chloé, Schiaparelli, and Tom Ford competed for whose Doechii look could create the most buzz at their show. Together with stylist Sam Woolf, the pair's collaboration is proving to be highly successful with show-stopping look after look.
This year has seen the Grammy-winning artist's rapid ascent into the spotlight and right now, she's at the top of her fashion game. Ahead, discover Doechii's best style moments that are cementing her as 2025's most exciting style icon.
Before her wardrobe changes throughout course of the awards show, she arrived on the Grammys red carpet in an exaggerated-hip corset dress layered over a button-down shirt and menswear tie. The dramatic silhouette of the dress is a theme the artist has since gravitated towards in more looks.
Sculpted and statuesque are the only ways I can describe the viral Schiaparelli look she wore—a concoction of draped white fabric and corseted indigo denim that the artist finished off with a pair of opulent large-scale earrings.
Effortlessly oscillating between masculine and feminine style codes, Doechii's look for the Tom Ford show was a celebration of sultry '90s glamour in a plunging thong bodysuit, fluffy fur coat, and gold-buckle belt.
One thing about Doechii is that she's a Miu Miu girl at her core. The nerdy eyeglasses, the retro striped tees, the satin briefs layered over tights—the artist adores a no-pants look, which she pairs with everything from socks and sneakers to knee-high stockings and Mary Jane heels.
At Acne Studios, the artist took the emerging peep-toe shoe trend for a spin with deconstructed plaid dress and her now-signature rimless opticals.
Menswear silhouettes like shirting, tailoring, and ties are also becoming regular style codes for her.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
