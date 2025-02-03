Gracie Abrams Just Wore a Full-On Wedding Dress and Veil to the Grammys
Here comes the bride.... in Chanel Couture, of course. Bonafide pop-girlie and Who What Wear cover star Gracie Abrams just strolled onto the Grammy Awards 2025 red carpet wearing an undeniably bridal look. Abrams, who is nominated for one award tonight—Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with "Us" featuring Taylor Swift—looks like a vision a buttery ivory hue—I mean, if I was rumored to be dating Paul Mescal, I'd be ready to walk down the aisle at a moment's notice, too.
Abrams, who is a Chanel ambassador, wore a custom butter chiffon dress with a matching veil hood and embellished with a black velvet belt. The singer paired the airy dress with a pin of Chanel's signature flower, the Camellia, and pointed toe black pumps. Abrams also added a few Chanel Fine and High Jewelry pieces featuring pearls and diamonds, adding to the bridal inspiration.
According to Cosmopolitan reporter Samantha Olson, Abrams said her look felt "liquidity"–a nod to the lightweight, soft feel of the buttery Chanel fabric. I'm sold!
Abrams stands along several other exciting Gen Z female nominees tonight, including Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Clairo. During our cover interview with the "Close to You" singer, Abrams admitted that the current, rising legion of pop girlies are anything but unsupportive, all cheering each-other on from the sidelines: "It also doesn't feel fake to me. When there's real, true support, you feel the difference."
You can keep up with the rest of our Grammy's red carpet coverage on our 2025 Live Blog.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.
-
Sabrina Carpenter's Backless Grammys Look Was *Dripping* In Diamonds—See It From Every Angle
Diamonds are a girl's best friend.
By Ana Escalante
-
Our Live Reactions to the 2025 Grammys Red Carpet: the Good, the Outrageous, and Everything in Between
By Erin Fitzpatrick
-
The Grammys Red Carpet Looks That Are Leaving Everyone Stunned
The biggest stars in music convene.
By Allyson Payer
-
The Pretty Shoe Trend Celebs Can't Stop Wearing on the Red Carpet in 2025
It's no coincidence.
By Allyson Payer
-
Kylie Jenner Snuck Into the Golden Globes in a Modern Version of Paris Hilton's Iconic Party Dress
For the second time!
By Eliza Huber
-
Nicole Kidman's Completely Backless Golden Globes Dress Is So Babygirl
That hair!
By Eliza Huber
-
Elle and Dakota Fanning Traded Bold 2025 Trends on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
Are you a Dakota or an Elle?
By Eliza Huber
-
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore 2025's Most Expensive-Looking Trend to the Golden Globes
It's giving rich.
By Eliza Huber