Here comes the bride.... in Chanel Couture, of course. Bonafide pop-girlie and Who What Wear cover star Gracie Abrams just strolled onto the Grammy Awards 2025 red carpet wearing an undeniably bridal look. Abrams, who is nominated for one award tonight—Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with "Us" featuring Taylor Swift—looks like a vision a buttery ivory hue—I mean, if I was rumored to be dating Paul Mescal, I'd be ready to walk down the aisle at a moment's notice, too.

Abrams, who is a Chanel ambassador, wore a custom butter chiffon dress with a matching veil hood and embellished with a black velvet belt. The singer paired the airy dress with a pin of Chanel's signature flower, the Camellia, and pointed toe black pumps. Abrams also added a few Chanel Fine and High Jewelry pieces featuring pearls and diamonds, adding to the bridal inspiration.

According to Cosmopolitan reporter Samantha Olson, Abrams said her look felt "liquidity"–a nod to the lightweight, soft feel of the buttery Chanel fabric. I'm sold!

Abrams stands along several other exciting Gen Z female nominees tonight, including Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, and Clairo. During our cover interview with the "Close to You" singer, Abrams admitted that the current, rising legion of pop girlies are anything but unsupportive, all cheering each-other on from the sidelines: "It also doesn't feel fake to me. When there's real, true support, you feel the difference."

