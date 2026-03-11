The Red Carpet Report: All the Award-Season Beauty Trends Set to Define 2026

If you donned a cool gray smoky eye within the last 12 months, you can thank Doechii's 2025 Grammys glam for spearheading the charge. If you booked a haircut last year and experienced a brief identity crisis at the wash bowl ("Should I… get baby bangs?"), it's likely that Ariana Grande's or Zoë Kravitz's major red carpet appearances swayed your subconscious. It may not always be obvious, but award season has an iron grip on our beauty choices. For some, the approximately four-month blip simply spotlights the best in film, television, and music. For fashion and beauty enthusiasts? It's the style Olympics and a blueprint for all the trends that will trickle down.
This year's stunning crop of looks is no different, immediately dropping jaws in both the fashion and beauty departments. Inspiration abounds this award season—no doubt about that—but re-creating the celeb-level glam tends to be a tad more practical than said spectacular fashion moments. You see, I may not wear a custom Swarovski gown à la Amelia Gray Hamlin (a girl can dream), but I can surely replicate her equally shimmering glam with the right highlighter and swipe of pretty lilac shadow before it dominates the spring makeup space.
Just before we reach the pinnacle of award season, I present to you Who What Wear's inaugural Red Carpet Report: your one-stop destination for all the A-list beauty trends across the 2026 award circuit. Below, I'm cross-referencing carpets and highlighting the patterns poised to dominate the rest of the year along with artist tips for re-creating each look and the exact products used on all the household names. Go ahead and get acquainted. You'll be seeing these trends take shape sooner than you think.
Article continues below
Mermaid-Level Lengths
Bobs certainly aren't going anywhere, but the pendulum is starting to swing toward extra-long, mermaid-like strands. Consider the waist-skimming tresses of Zara Larsson—who resembled a real-life mermaid with her midriff-baring yellow two-piece—Halle Bailey, and Daniela Avanzini of Katseye at the Grammys and Tessa Thompson, Blackpink's Lisa, and Chase Infiniti at the Golden Globes.
"I think there's an effortlessness to the mermaid hair that is refreshing to see. I think it's also complementary to the romantic, almost ethereal looks we've been seeing on the carpet," celebrity hairstylist Malcolm Marquez, who worked with members of Katseye for the Grammys, says of the long-hair trend. John Novotny, the celebrity stylist responsible for Larsson's Grammys tresses, agrees and adds that we'll see plenty of extra-long manes that can "whip around" for the rest of 2026. After all, "it's the year of the horse," they declare.
While long, long hair never truly falls out of favor ("hair that moves will never go out of style," Novotny quips), Marquez does predict an uptick in mermaid hair during spring and summer. (Another indication? Lola Tung's waterfall lengths on the cover of our Spring Issue.) It makes sense: That effortless, "just left the beach" look practically screams sun goddess, and as far as red carpet looks go, this one is relatively low-lift. All you'll need is a hair waver or crimping iron and loads of texturizing spray to achieve those tousled bends, plus some clip-in hair extensions if you have naturally shorter strands or just really want to commit to the mermaid look. Of course, if you have a curlier hair texture already, you can simply lean into your natural pattern with a curl-defining cream, mousse, or gel before air-drying or diffusing. Marquez also recommends tying your hair in a few braids while it's damp to encourage a heatless wave. Just keep them loose to avoid any noticeable dents.
If you're game for a little heat styling, "rough-dry the hair in the direction it's naturally falling [with] a bit of thickening spray at the root or a root-lifting mousse to add volume. We used OGX at the Grammys," Novotny explains. Once the hair is dry, you can add those exaggerated waves with your crimper. "If needed, I go back over the sections with the same tool or a smaller curling iron/wand but in the opposite direction to break up the wave pattern," Novotny suggests. "It'll hide any iron marks and look like a wave created by the wind and salty air!" Finish with a generous spritz of oil mist for a liquid-like shine, and set any shorter, face-framing layers with hair spray.
Bellami
Textured Hair Extensions
Wavytalk
Power Wave Hair Crimper
OGX
Weightless Hydrating Oil Mist
Low and Loose Knots
"There's a real shift happening," declares celebrity hairstylist Evanie Frausto. "After years of ultra-snatched, sculpted hair, people are craving something that feels romantic and human again." Enter the low, tousled knot—arguably the most beloved hair trend across red carpet events. Be it an undone twist like Sabrina Carpenter, Jenna Ortega, and Miley Cyrus or a loose ponytail like Brittany Snow and Sarah Pidgeon, the style is soft, romantic, and intentionally piecey, and it's quickly becoming the go-to elevated updo over, dare I say, polished slick-backs.
"We're moving away from perfection. The slick-back had its moment because it felt strong and controlled, but now, there's a desire for softness and personality," Frausto agrees. The undone nature of a low, loose knot juxtaposes the strong, dramatic silhouette of a gown, which is exactly what makes it work. According to Frausto, who coiffed Carpenter's unrestricted updo at the Grammys, that balance makes the overall look feel at once effortless and modern. "Sometimes, restraint is more powerful than volume," he adds. Even if you aren't clad in couture, a low-slung twist can provide a soft contrast to a tailored coat or elegant slip dress. It's very Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, so it should be no surprise that Pidgeon, who portrays the style icon in FX's Love Story, opted into the trend.
Just like the mermaid-level tresses mentioned above, a low knot is incredibly versatile, suiting every hair length, density, and curl pattern. Frausto says you can even customize the looseness to flatter your specific bone structure. "It's elevated but attainable, which makes it wearable beyond the red carpet," he shares. To achieve the effortless style, you'll want to amp up your hair's texture (feel free to add extra bends with a one-inch iron, Frausto says) and spritz on a light texturizing mist to add grip without losing softness before gathering your hair at the nape of the neck. "Slightly off-center feels modern," Frausto advises. If you're opting for a disheveled knot, twist the strands loosely and pin the shape organically. "Don't overthink it. Let pieces fall," Frausto adds. For a straightforward pony, secure the strands with a simple elastic, and let the face-framing pieces come free as they please. With both styles, you can gently pull at the crown to create an extra-soft halo. According to Frausto, "this step makes it feel expensive."
To ensure the style appears effortless as opposed to unkempt, make sure you adhere to a "less is more" styling philosophy. "The difference between messy and intentional is restraint. Stop styling before it feels 'perfect.' The beauty of this look is that it feels lived-in," Frausto shares. Of course, your outfit can also do a lot of the heavy lifting. Paired with sleek, sophisticated workwear or black-tie gown, a low, tousled 'do feels more like a choice.
Redken
Dry Texture Finishing Spray
Shark Beauty
Air Styling & Drying System
Kérastase
Gloss Absolu Glaze Drops
Soft Purple Shadow
Forget about a striking slash of eyeliner (unless you're Teyana Taylor, who served beat after beat of bold, stunning wings). A majority of makeup looks during award season leaned into all things ethereal, namely a soft haze of lavender on the lids. We saw plenty of purple on the carpet—from Leighton Meester's lilac Carolina Herrera dress at the Critics Choice Awards to Laufey's Miu Miu Grammys ensemble to Emma Stone's internet-dividing Louis Vuitton cardigan at the Actor Awards—but even when stars didn't fully commit to violet, multiple A-listers cosigned the color trend with a pastel eye look.
Consider Quinta Brunson, who paired her lush '70s waves with a wash of purple shadow at the Critics Choice Awards, or Hamlin, who wore a fairy-dusted eye to complement her glistening custom Swarovski dress. (Lavender is one of Hamlin's favorite colors, celebrity makeup artist Sam Visser shared in a post-Globes release, so it set the direction for her luminous, liquid-like glam.) Of course, we must not forget the mermaid-esque Laufey, who matched her aforementioned Miu Miu gown with layers of shimmery lilac shadow courtesy of iconic makeup artist Nina Park.
The key to making purple eye shadow look ethereal? Keep the color focused on the center of your lid, then softly blend toward the inner and outer corners for a diffused, watercolor effect. Go slow with your layers. Adding another light wash of pigment is far easier than chipping away at an opaque coat. To amp up the dreaminess even further, apply a dusting of chrome highlighter on top of the purple base. Bonus points if your luminizer boasts hints of lavender too.