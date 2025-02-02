Sabrina Carpenter's Backless Grammys Look Was *Dripping* In Diamonds—See It From Every Angle
Diamonds are a girls (and, clearly Sabrina Carpenter's) best friend. The Espresso singer showed up to the Grammy Award 2025 red carpet dripping in diamonds—quite literally. Carpenter stunned in nearly 80-carats worth of Chopard diamond rings, earrings, and necklaces, according to the brand, all set in 18k white gold.
Although the star's baby blue, feather-trimmed backless gown from J.W. Anderson took our team's breath away (you can read it on our live blog!) , the star of the show was the 50-carat diamond pendant from Chopard's Garden of Kalahari Collection, effortlessly slung across her neck. Only Sabrina could wear a necklace that costs enough to pay for several down-payments on a house. Honestly, I have to admit: It's giving icon.
Carpenter and her long-time stylist, Jared Ellner, love to give the girls a reference. For the Grammys red carpet, the duo decided to pay homage to American actress Shirley MacLaine in the 1964 film, What a Way to Go! Ellner and the singer have long referenced bombshell blonde starlets, including Bridgette Bardot and Marilyn Monroe. The singer previously referenced the latter during her 2024 VMAs look, wearing a vintage, body-hugging Bob Mackie gown.
Carpenter, who is wrapping up her Short n' Sweet Tour later this year, is nominated for 6 Grammy Awards tonight, including Album of The Year and Best New Artist.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.
