Trust Me, You'll to Want to See These Grammys After-Party Outfits

The music world's biggest stars showed out last night, arriving at the 2026 Grammys in a glamorous mix of custom Valentino (Sabrina Carpenter), custom Chanel (Olivia Dean), and (of course) custom Roberto Cavalli (Doechii). Bad Bunny's custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture suit wasn't half bad either. Who am I kidding? Hang it in the Met. All this can be true, though, and I can still make an argument that the looks attendees changed into after the Grammys won for the night. There's just something about a Chateau Marmont after-party outfit that hits different. But don't just take my word for it. I've got all I need to prove it below.

From Olivia Rodrigo's spring 2007 Valentino sheer-lace minidress to Hailey Bieber's equally tiny custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin white fringe party dress, no one slowed down after the award show ended. Most attendees split between two parties, one in the aforementioned hotel's Bar Marmont, hosted by Charli XCX, Saint Laurent, and W Magazine, and the other at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood. Both hosted a bevy of exceptionally dressed stars, with other names including Rosé, Tate McRae, Billie Eilish, and Lorde. Keep scrolling to see the best Grammys 2026 after-party outfits in full.

WHO: Olivia Rodrigo

WHAT: Attending an after-party at Bar Marmont

WEAR: Vintage Valentino dress; vintage Fendi bag

Superstar couple Justin and Hailey Bieber were seen arriving at The Bird Streets Club for the Grammys after-party in West Hollywood.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Hailey Bieber

WHAT: Attending an after-party at The Bird Streets Club

WEAR: Custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress; Saint Laurent bag; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Styled by: Andrew Mukamal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Connor Storrie attends the W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy after party at Bar Marmont on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for W Magazine)

WHO: Connor Storrie

WHAT: Attending an after-party at Bar Marmont

WEAR: Saint Laurent suit

Charli XCX and husband George Daniel attend the 2026 Grammys after party held at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Charli XCX

WHAT: Attending an after-party at Bar Marmont

WEAR: Saint Laurent bag

Teyana Taylor attends the W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy after party at Bar Marmont on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for W Magazine)

WHO: Teyana Taylor

WHAT: Attending an after-party at Bar Marmont

WEAR: Saint Laurent dress

Canadian singer-songwriter and dancer Tate McRae was seen arriving at the Saint Laurent post-Grammys party in Los Angeles, exuding effortless after-hours glamour as she stepped into the fashion-forward celebration following music&amp;rsquo;s biggest night.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Tate McRae

WHAT: Attending an after-party at Bar Marmont

Hunter Schafer and Dara Allen seen leaving a Grammys after party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles late into the night.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

WHO: Hunter Schafer

WHAT: Attending an after-party at Bar Marmont

Styled by: Dara Allen

Ros&amp;eacute; attends the W Magazine, Charli XCX, and Saint Laurent Grammy after party at Bar Marmont on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for W Magazine)

WHO: Rosé

WHAT: Attending an after-party at Bar Marmont

WEAR: Saint Laurent dress

