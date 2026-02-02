Trust Me, You'll to Want to See These Grammys After-Party Outfits

The music world's biggest stars showed out last night, arriving at the 2026 Grammys in a glamorous mix of custom Valentino (Sabrina Carpenter), custom Chanel (Olivia Dean), and (of course) custom Roberto Cavalli (Doechii). Bad Bunny's custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture suit wasn't half bad either. Who am I kidding? Hang it in the Met. All this can be true, though, and I can still make an argument that the looks attendees changed into after the Grammys won for the night. There's just something about a Chateau Marmont after-party outfit that hits different. But don't just take my word for it. I've got all I need to prove it below.
From Olivia Rodrigo's spring 2007 Valentino sheer-lace minidress to Hailey Bieber's equally tiny custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin white fringe party dress, no one slowed down after the award show ended. Most attendees split between two parties, one in the aforementioned hotel's Bar Marmont, hosted by Charli XCX, Saint Laurent, and W Magazine, and the other at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood. Both hosted a bevy of exceptionally dressed stars, with other names including Rosé, Tate McRae, Billie Eilish, and Lorde. Keep scrolling to see the best Grammys 2026 after-party outfits in full.
WHO: Olivia Rodrigo
WHAT: Attending an after-party at Bar Marmont
WEAR: Vintage Valentino dress; vintage Fendi bag
WHO: Hailey Bieber
WHAT: Attending an after-party at The Bird Streets Club
WEAR: Custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress; Saint Laurent bag; Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
