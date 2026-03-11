Lili Reinhart spent years on Riverdale as our favorite resident blonde with a penchant for vintage-inspired silhouettes, but the actress's look at the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards signaled a stylish pivot into a much moodier, more sophisticated fashion era. Stepping out at The Beverly Hilton in a striking green lace Elie Saab gown featuring a delicate scalloped neckline and a subtle see-through effect, Reinhart made a case for an earthier alternative to typical summer pastels: a lush, mossy hue. It’s the kind of unexpected shade that looks expensive and grounded, making it an excellent choice for bridesmaids and wedding guests looking to stand out in a sea of predictable florals this spring and summer.
Lili’s look is also the perfect nod to her upcoming project, Forbidden Fruits. Much like the rich, botanical energy of her Elie Saab look, the film—premiering March 16, 2026—is already generating plenty of buzz for its witchy cult aesthetic and It-girl ensemble cast. It’s clear that whether she’s on-screen or on the carpet, the Personal Day skincare founder is fully embracing a darker, more enchanted vibe for the season ahead.
If your calendar is already filling up with save-the-dates, consider this your official directive to trade florals for moss. Keep scrolling to shop gorgeous green dresses to wear while standing beside your bridal bestie or breaking it down on the dance floor.
On Lili Reinhart: Elie Saab dress
Shop Moss Green Dresses
Oseree
Marilyn Dress
A sparkly masterpiece.
Reformation
Anaiis Silk Dress
Reformation has an excellent selection of bridesmaid-worthy dresses in several shades and styles.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.