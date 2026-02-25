From Delicate Details to Edwardian Curls: The 13 Bridal Hair Trends You'll See Everywhere in 2026

Deciding on a wedding hairstyle can be a rewarding process that results in you wearing the look of your dreams, but it can also be challenging to land on even without endless inspiration at your fingertips. Sure—we've barely begun 2026, but industry experts having already begun to make their predictions for the year's biggest wedding beauty trends (including the romantic hairstyles that will make any heart skip a beat). Wondering which ones are set to make an appearance on your FYP or Explore Page? Below, discover the 13 wedding day hairstyles celebrity stylists say will be everywhere.
Which trends will be on the rise for weddings in 2026?
According to experts, 2026's wedding hairstyle trends will embrace romance and understated elegance by drawing from vintage-inspired aesthetics (namely drawing from the Edwardian and Victorian eras). Celebrity stylist Mariah Montes predicts 2026 wedding hair will include lived in textures, natural movement, and looks that don't feel overly styled. "We’re definitely shifting away from clean and polished looks of 2025 into a more relaxed, romantic era where beauty feels real," she says. Edgar Parra, Senior Stylist at Benjamin Salon, highlights the contrast between the biggest wedding hairstyle trends of 2025 and what is sure to come our way.
While 2025 focused on loose waves and undone buns, 2026 will offer something more refined and intentional. "Last year we saw heavily styled, sculptural looks, architectural buns, sleek finishes, and highly controlled shapes," Parra says. When it comes to wedding accessories, expect more art-inspired pieces adorning the upswept hairstyles and cascading curls. "Accessories will shift from Boho florals towards more architectural, heirloom inspired pieces like sculptural pins, and metal accents," explains Carla Zuniga, Senior Stylist as Benjamin Salon. Additionally, this year's wedding-worthy hairstyles will include eye-catching details for added personality and intrigue.
How will vintage aesthetics influence bridal hair?
Wuthering Heights (2026) just hit theaters a couple weeks ago after a whirlwind press tour, but beauty experts are sensing a resurgence in Edwardian and Victorian-inspired wedding hair. Whether you're drawing beauty inspo. from the gothic looks featured in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu (2024), Guillermo del Toro's heartbreaking Frankenstein(2025) or director Emeral Fennell's fever dream take on Emily Brontë's novel, there's a lot to fall in love with. Parra tells us modern day version of these historical styles won't feel too stiff or structured. "They’ll have lift, dimension, and delicacy, almost a storybook in their presence. It’s a modern interpretation of historic elegance: intricate, airy, and expressive rather than tightly controlled," he says.
Could vintage-inspired hairstyles stick around long after the meteoric rise in gothic media has reached its end? Montes hopes to see 2026 wedding hair take notes from other memorable beauty moments in history. “I’ve been in bridal hair industry for over seven years, and back when I started the 'boho' braid was everywhere," says Motes. "Now, with Edwardian and Victorian influence, I’d love to see a softer Gilded Age style braid make a return paired with a dainty accessory or even a simple white bridal ribbon.”
Keep scrolling to see which bridal hair trends experts predict we're already saving, screenshotting, and plotting to wear in 2026, then discover the products that will make them happen.
Brontë Bun
With the release of Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, audiences were greeted with endless inspiration for modern takes on 19th-century beauty aesthetics. The film's press tour makeup moments caught our attention, but the vintage-inspired hair left us obsessed with Brontë novel-worthy strands. “The renewed interest in Edwardian and Victorian beauty will inspire updos that feel soft but grand,” says Parra. “Instead of sleek, low placements, we’ll see more height at the crown, more texture, and a sense of romantic volume."
Feathered Bob
Wedding hairstyles with soft, sculpted volumes and intriguing details first appeared on our hair inspiration Pinterest boards at the end of 2025, and the trend will keep trending. While the elegance of French and Italian bobs will always be an ideal for your impending nuptials, consider tapping to lightweight hairstyles with fashion-forward cuts like the flirty bob actress Ariana Greenblatt wore on the red carpet of Dossier 137 (2025) at Cannes Film Festival.
Romantic Waves
Angelica Datuin, Senior Stylist at Benjamin Salon, tells us that bridal hair in 2026 will be defined by “it-girl simplicity” by moving away from high-volume styles, tight iron curls and into a softer, more effortless elegance. “Picture brushed-out pin curls, undone texture, and simple, elevated updos that feel timeless but still a little edgy. It’s less 'overdone modern bride' and more natural, refined, and quietly confident,” Datuin explains. Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley embraced the trend on the Frankenstein (2025) red carpet with barely there waves.
French Twist
We’ve already spotted French twists this year on celebs like Zoë Kravitz as they’ve posed for cameras while walking the red carpet, and experts are hoping to see this elegant style appear throughout 2026. “What makes [the French Twist] exciting is its versatility," says Parra. "It carries a classical elegance, but in the right hands it could feel entirely new, reimagined with texture, softness, unexpected volume, or subtle deconstruction. It’s timeless, yet full of creative potential."
Soft Bob
2026 will be all about effortless wedding hairstyles that embrace natural textures and softness. “This shift [to simplicity] brings back softness and real elegance—without all the extra,” Datuin tells us. This means we can expect to see less heavy extensions, no forced volume, or altering hair to resemble different textures. “[It’s] just embracing the hair you were born with and letting it shine in a way that feels authentic, romantic, and effortlessly beautiful,” concludes Datuin.
Delicate Curls
Adding a touch of Edwardian or Victorian-inspired romance to your wedding hair doesn’t have to be an exact replica of the styles you can find in historical portraits of the ethereal Empress Elisabeth “Sisi” of Austria. According to Zuniga, this hair trend will appear in notable tasteful, subtle ways. “I think soft lift at the crown, romantic framing, intricate braids (or twist), and delicate detailing,” adds Zuniga. “It won’t feel costume-like, but rather historic inspiration interpreted in a modern way."
Classic Chignon
Along with French twists, we've begun seeing an uptick in the number of sculpted chinon styles. Lupita Nyong'o showed us how its done when she stepped onto the red carpet of the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing her coils in the elegant updo. While this was look was kept very simplistic, the actress has decorated this style with light-catching barrettes and soft florals in the past.
Upswept Braids
Whimsy and romance go hand-and-hand, and the flowing wedding hairstyles in 2026 will be proof of this beauty phenomenon. “We’re moving toward whimsical, loose, romantic hair. Styles will feel softer, more fluid, and less rigid,” says Parra. “Brides are gravitating toward hair that moves naturally, airy texture, soft tendrils, and silhouettes that feel timeless rather than overly set. It’s less about perfection and more about emotion.” The result of this will be hair that should feel lived-in, touchable, and enduring.
Windswept Strands
Windswept, airy styles like the hair worn by Margot Robbie to the Australian premiere or Wuthering Heights look angelic worn alone, or paired with a floaty veil and eye-catching accessories for an elegant touch. “Pop culture seems to always influences beauty trends and brides are pulling inspiration from what feels intimate,” Montes explains. It may only be February, but she would love to see more soft shapes and modern Victorian inspired textures (like Gothic waves) for wedding hair.
Architectural Buns
Zuniga tells us that while 2025 waves and undone buns demanded our attention, 2026 will wedding hairstyles that are more refined without sacrificing a natural-looking finish. "We’ll see soft, sculpted, volume, defined waves and updos that are thoughtfully constructed rather than messy shape and balance, will matter more [at the] base," she says. Like accessories, this year's wedding hairstyles will also take notes from architecture, including the double bun look Russell wore to a Tiffany & Co. event.
Silver Screen Curls
Stephen Low, Senior Stylist at Benjamin Salon, echoes that sentiment that this year's big wedding hair trends will feel sleek and clean. "We're moving away from the loose natural waves and loose messy bun we have seen in the past," he says. The vintage hair looks we'll see this year won't start and end with Victorian and Edwardian-inspired styles—Old Hollywood looks will be making a return with modern lengths and beautifully sculpted shapes. We'll be taking notes from the look Elsa Hosk wore to the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala.
Face-Framing Pieces
The elegant updo model Kelsey Merritt wore to the 2025 Gold Gala gave us a hint of what we could expect for the finishing touches that will define 2026 wedding hair looks. "Face-framing pieces will also become more deliberate. Instead of random wisps, expect polished tens that contour the face and the photograph beautifully," Zuniga explains. Rather than face-framing strands that are loose and long (almost like a second-thought), expect to see everything from Edwardian curls to Butterfly bangs.
Juicy Curls
These effortless-yet-defined curls, created by Montes, were worn by the bride married during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance. "After rehearsal, I suggested pulling some pieces away from her face so we could highlight her features. Most importantly, the goal was to create a style that centered around her identity and her natural curls," she says. The bride prepped her hair using a leave-in conditioner and a diffuser, before Montes refined the with the ghd Thin Wand ($239). For lift and control, Montes used a wax stick, styling cream, and ghd's Narrow Dressing Brush ($40).