If Timeless Elegance Is Your Thing, You Need to See Chanel's Latest Fine Jewelry Collections

If there's one thing Chanel is going to do, it's deliver elegant pieces—and as someone who loves keeping an eye on luxury launches, I'm always eager to see what the house comes out with next. Chanel has long mastered the art of timeless fashion and accessories, and its jewelry consistently embodies that same refined, lasting appeal. I've always been drawn to delicate gold pieces with just the right amount of sparkle, so the brand's recent fine jewelry and watch collections immediately caught my attention.
This season's lineup might be the most stunning yet. The newest collections bring a fresh vibe to Chanel's offerings: Chance, built around tokens of luck; Camélia, a beautifully intricate reimagining of Chanel's signature emblem; and the latest 18-karat gold and diamond additions to No. 5, which depict the brand's iconic number brilliantly. Then there are the returning favorites I just couldn't leave out: Coco Crush, inspired by the brand's classic quilted motif; Ruban, featuring Chanel's quintessential ribbon detailing; and Comète, which exhibits the beauty of constellations through alluring, starry designs. Add the updated Première and J12 watches, and you get a lineup that blends classic Chanel luxury with a modern approach that's eye-catching yet works for everyday wear.
Ahead, I'm breaking down the pieces that genuinely stopped me in my tracks—and most definitely deserve a spot on your radar.
Chance Collection
Chanel's Chance pieces celebrate luck in the prettiest way. The collection introduces two new medallions, each featuring symbols of prosperity that feel stylish, personal, and subtly sentimental.
All the good luck symbols in one textured gold medallion: wheat for prosperity and abundance, a comet to signify hopes and dreams, and Chanel's iconic No. 5 to tie it all together.
All the Chanel symbolism you could ever want brought together in one insanely chic medallion with the most gorgeous diamond detailing.
Camélia Collection
The Camélia collection puts a spotlight on the house's iconic camélia flower—a symbol of purity, harmony, and understated elegance.
Chanel
Extrait de Camélia Bracelet in 18K Yellow Gold
A dainty gold bracelet that highlights the camélia, Chanel's iconic symbol of elegance and simplicity.
Chanel
Extrait de Camélia Bracelet in 18K Rose Gold
The timeless camélia motif is just as stunning in rose gold (and white gold, if you prefer a cooler tone).
Chanel
Extrait de Camélia Supple Choker in 18K Yellow Gold
The camélia detailing on this 18-karat gold choker is so intricate. It feels like a delicate work of art you get to wear.
Chanel
Extrait de Camélia Supple Choker in 18K Rose Gold
And of course, it comes in rose gold and white gold as well.
No. 5 Collection
Chanel's No. 5 collection has so many stunning pieces, but the new additions take the collection up a notch. These new pieces use 18-karat gold and diamonds to outline the brand's signature number in a modern and seriously captivating way.
Chanel
Eternal N°5 Diamond Line Bracelet in 18K Yellow Gold
This line is a nod to Chanel's beloved No. 5, Coco Chanel's lucky number. This particular bracelet subtly traces the motif in diamonds, making it a chic, striking addition to any everyday jewelry rotation.
Chanel
Eternal N°5 Diamond Line Bracelet in 18K White Gold
If you're more of a cool-toned-jewelry person or like to mix metals, this white gold option is equally beautiful.
Chanel
Eternal N°5 Diamond Line Necklace in 18K Yellow Gold
Think of this as the larger, statement-making version of the bracelet. The diamond detailing is truly so mesmerizing. I don't want to look away.
Chanel
Eternal N°5 Diamond Line Necklace in 18K White Gold
And, of course, it comes in an 18-karat white gold version as well.
Coco Crush Collection
Coco Crush is Chanel's take on everyday jewelry. The styles are clean and wearable, featuring subtle quilted detailing that transforms them into elegant, refined, and undeniably Chanel pieces.
Chanel
Coco Crush Ring in 18K Yellow Gold
Easy to wear and even easier to style, this Coco Crush ring works with just about any piece in your collection.
Chanel
Coco Crush Bracelet in 18K Beige Gold
A perfect stacking staple, this beige gold bracelet pairs beautifully with so many styles.
Chanel
Coco Crush Ring in 18K White Gold
I love how the different diamond sizes add real depth to this ring—I already know it would catch the light in the most striking, dazzling way.
Chanel
Coco Hoops in 18K Beige Gold
The abstract design gives these hoops a modern edge, while the warm beige gold keeps the look refined and ultra-wearable.
Chanel
Coco Necklace in 18K Yellow Gold
This necklace has a genuine wow factor—no explanation needed.
Chanel
Coco Necklace in 18K White Gold
And if yellow gold isn't your cup of tea, there's a white gold version.
Ruban Collection
Ruban transforms Chanel's signature ribbon into soft, sculptural pieces that exude grace and charm, with many styles adopting abstract designs.
Chanel
Ruban Ring in 18K White Gold
Chanel's iconic gift-box bow is reinterpreted in diamonds and white gold, making this ring feel both playful and refined.
Chanel
Ruban Short Necklace in 18K White Gold
The coordinating necklace incorporates the bow motif in a more pared-back way that feels like pure quiet luxury.
Chanel
Ruban Crawling Earrings in 18K White Gold
These have a cool abstract shape that crawls up the ear. They'd look especially great in a second or third piercing.
Chanel
Ruban Ring in 18K White Gold
Another take on the bow ring, this version has a bit more sparkle and pizazz.
Chanel
Ruban Ring in 18K Beige Gold
The shape of this ring is so unique—I've never seen anything like it.
Chanel
Ruban Bracelet in 18K Beige Gold
I have to admit this one might be my top pick from the entire lineup. Gold and diamonds are my weakness, after all.
Comète Collection
The Comète collection channels the beauty of stars, constellations, and the night sky to create bright pieces that feel fun, sleek, and luminous.
Chanel
Comète Géode Necklace Small Version in 18K White Gold
With this whole collection rooted in the beauty of stars, this small white gold necklace feels simple, elegant, and so captivating.
Chanel
Étoile Filante Necklace in 18K White Gold
The swirl detailing here takes the whole star theme to another level.
Chanel
Comète Géode Earrings Small Version in 18K White Gold
I've been really into classic studs lately—they're just so classy and elegant. This pair feels like a fun twist.
Chanel
Étoile Filante Earrings in 18K White Gold
These earrings are even better when paired with the matching necklace to create a dazzling look.
Chanel
Comète Géode Necklace Large Version in 18K White Gold
Because the more diamonds, the better.
Chanel
Comète Géode Bracelet in 18K White Gold
Elegant yet still a little playful, this piece stands out without overwhelming anything you pair with it.
Watches
Now for the watches—because they deserve their own moment. Chanel released some seriously striking updates this season: the reimagined Première with its chic purse-inspired strap and the fresh J12 styles that are crisp and modern in all the right ways.
Chanel
Première Iconic Chain Watch in Steel and Black Leather
I absolutely love how the band mirrors Chanel's signature purse straps—it's such a chic detail that levels up the watch.
Chanel
Première Iconic Chain Watch in Steel Coated with Yellow Gold and Black Leather
One of my favorite combos is black and gold, and this watch nails it. It's screaming luxury in the best way.
Something about the all-white look feels incredibly sleek and almost futuristic.
It also comes in a striking black, giving the design a moodier, modern twist.
A larger take on the J12, perfect for days when you want to make a bit more of a statement.
As the largest size in the J12 family, this black and gold version delivers a bold, standout look that has even more of a dramatic, cool vibe.