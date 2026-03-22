Given the fact that one of the most memorable performances given by Jennifer Aniston involves flying —you know, the one from Friends where Rachel shows up at Ross’s doorstep when she’s supposed to be en route to Paris to reveal she “got off the plane” to be with him—it should come as no surprise that she’s no stranger to a chic airport outfit. What might pique your interest, however, is the footwear she chooses to travel in.
Despite owning a private jet, the actress’s red-eye attire is still quite consistent with her preference for timeless tailoring and pared- back basics. You’ll often see her arriving at L.A.X wearing a simple pair of khaki trousers, a crisp white t-shirt and bundled underneath a chic scarf, which isn’t at all unusual for the ensembles you’d spot in a departures hall. Yet, in spite of the minimalistic silhouette, the 57-year-old will always complete her look with some sort of balmy shoe.
Ask anyone who travels frequently, and they’ll tell you that anything open-toe is forbidden. But for Aniston, a sunny pair of wedge espadrilles, breezy flip-flops, or even a casual, low-profile trainer is the perfect choice. (I don’t even want to begin speculating what happens if she’s asked to remove her shoes at security check!)
Indeed, from the ‘90s to now, the Emmy Award winner has always called up styles that are more or less unconventional for their settings. But with the Euro Summer fast approaching and fashion’s new mood of unbridled joy, why not bring a sense of playfulness to your travel look by wearing sandals or slimline trainers for take off? Whether you have a holiday on the horizon or are just dreaming of an escape, scroll on through for the three shoe trends Jennifer Aniston always relies on to make her airport outfits a little brighter.
3 Shoe Trends Jennifer Aniston Always Wears to the Airport
1. Wedge Espadrille
Style Notes: You wouldn’t give this shoe a second look if you noticed them poking out of the sand on some tranquil beach along the Côte d'Azur or Italian Riviera, but sporting espadrilles to Heathrow Terminal 5 feels entirely wrong. Well, at least that was the case before Jennifer Aniston made such a compelling case for trying this shoe choice out.
Personally, I think this is no different to that iconic photo of Ashley Olsen wearing a raffia cowboy hat and ludicrously capacious carry-on bag to the airport in Cabo San Lucas all the way back in 2004. Because who said your vacation had to start only once you touched down?
Shop the Trend:
Sezane
Diane Espadrilles
You'll feel like you're in the South of France just by wearing them.
H&M
Wedge-Heeled Espadrilles
Such a Chloé-coded fit.
Lauren
Nellie Nappa Leather Espadrille
Given that Rachel Green worked for Ralph Lauren, it only felt right to include the brand's version in this edit.
2. Flip-Flops
Style Notes: A slightly more palatable option, but one that’s still polarising nonetheless. However, when you consider Aniston’s most iconic off-duty looks—wearing a pair of calf-grazing Lucozade orange cargo pants with platform thongs in the late ‘90s—you’ll realise just how staunchly supportive she’s been to the trend. Because before they were adopted by adherents of The Row and rendered in jelly format like the viral Christopher Esber ones, Aniston was there first.
Shop the Trend:
A.EMERY
Kinto Leather Flip Flops
The craftsmanship seen in this pair is suburb.
Zara
Jelly Toe Post Sandals
These are just begging to be taken abroad.
H&M
Flip-Flops
For less than a cocktail at a beach club, this is a pair you'll want to invest in.
3. Low-Profile Trainers
Style Notes: Of course, they can’t all be polarising. Still as fluid and relaxed as her preferred sandals, this functional choice adds a more dynamic element to her look, rooting them in a practical and casual ease. Of course, keeping a light tread, these sleeker shapes soften the overall ensemble and lead to a more polished silhouette, which is perfect for moments when you might be testing the limits of your EasyJet weight limit…
Shop the Trend:
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
The style owned by every fashion insider.
CHLOÉ
Kick Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
These might just be the nicest trainers I've ever seen.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be