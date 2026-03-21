Even though I am writing this on a grey, spring day in West London, my mind is firmly focused on a summer in the Mediterranean. No, I haven't booked a holiday (quite yet), but all signs are pointing to the fact that this year is gearing up to be all about the Riviera summer. Allow me to set the scene: turquoise seas, salty air, cobbled streets and waterfront cafés, the picturesque stretch between southeast France and northwest Italy is undeniably aesthetically pleasing, but it's also setting the tone for a burgeoning fashion trend.
Drawing straight from the 1950s' and 1960s' slow, European lifestyle, designers and street-style stars are leaning into the romanticism of a Riviera summer. Think print, colour, slimline silhouettes, swimsuits and sarongs in place of string bikinis—and, dare I say, kitten heels over flip-flops. In short, if it looks like it could be sat on the back of a Vespa or draped on a yacht with a pair of cat-eye sunnies, it's exactly the right mood.
Take, for example, the spring/summer 2026 runways. At Jacquemus, models wore their hair back in headscarves, pairing leggings with ankle-tied shoes, and over at Pucci, white shirts with upturned collars were tucked into pencil skirts, the iconic kaleidoscopic prints worn head-to-toe and finished with matching mini bags. After last summer's pyjama pants and boyfriend shirt energy, 2026 is bringing back the art of dressing up with aplomb.
Riviera Summer on the Runway
Models wore cotton headscarves and a simple, fresh palette on the Jacquemus S/S 26 runway.
Chemena Kamali paired vibrant retro florals with sleek leggings and white shoes for the Chloé spring/summer collection.
Pucci staged its S/S 26 show against a Sicilian backdrop, perfect for showcasing a typically ladylike collection of crisp shirts, midi skirts and fluid silk.
The look has slightly evolved since kaftans and turbans ruled supreme, but playing up the kitchy factor plays into the trend's impact. Statement accessories and exaggerated shapes are key to achieving the look, and there are only eight key buys required to transform your wardrobe from muted to Riviera-ready.
How to Shop the Trend
1. Silk Scarves
Style Notes: It is impossible not to have noticed the recent rebranding of silk scarves in the public consciousness. Once considered "dated" and "old-fashioned", they are now a nostalgic nod to old glamour, now seen styled in every way from wrapped around bag handles to classic neckerchiefs. You know a trend has got legs when it has multi-generational appeal, and as soon as I saw Gen Z buying vintage scarves to tie around baseball caps, I was convinced—silk scarves will be going strong for another year (at least).
Shop Silk Scarves:
Prada
Pittoresque Paris Printed Silk Foulard
A luxe injection into your outfit.
TOAST
Abstract Still Life Silk Bandana
I love this understated colour palette.
H&M
Twill Scarf
Wear as a headscarf on the days you don't feel like doing your hair.
ALÉMAIS
Toucan Tango Printed Silk-Twill Scarf
If this doesn't make you want to go on holiday, nothing will.
2. Capri Trousers
Style Notes: A summer favourite of Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn, fitted, 3/4-length trousers have moved away from the '90s "pedal pusher" and are reclaiming their roots as a chic warm-weather option that pairs perfectly with sandals and ballet flats. Last summer, Brits caught onto the black cropped trousers, but this year, switch out monochrome basics for joyful prints that come alive in the sun.
Shop Capri Trousers:
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Capri Pant
This whole look just gets it.
Toteme
Jersey Capri Pants
Deep cocoa is a softer alternative to black.
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
So good with white heels.
MANGO
Capri Knit Trousers
Black capri trousers have become a wardrobe staple.
3. Stripes
Style Notes: Stripes are synonymous with holiday, whether it's chunky, candy-striped sun loungers and towels, or pinstripe linen trousers and tablecloths. An easier print to style than busy florals, stripes always look effortlessly elegant and are undeniably chic styled alongside other prints too. If your summer vision includes boating around Lake Como or sitting seaside for lunch, nautical stripes are the perfect print for breezy cotton and linen pieces designed to throw on with sandals.
Shop Stripes:
LORETTA CAPONI
Fiocchini Bow-Embellished Striped Broderie Anglaise-Trimmed Linen Mini Dress