6 Pieces Jennifer Aniston Wore Nonstop in the '90s That Still Feel Relevant Today
Jennifer Aniston's '90s style was elite, so I took it upon myself to create the ultimate capsule wardrobe inspired by it.
As a fashion editor who has been working in the industry for fourteen years now, I have built up quite the mental rolodex of celebrity looks over the years. Although the categorisation is a little messy, there's one category that's overflowing—'90s celebrity looks. There's just something about that decade isn't there—whether you lived through it like I did or not, '90s fashion is so deeply rooted in what we still wear today, I'd argue that it's one of the most important fashion eras of all time. And at its heart is Jennifer Aniston.
A woman who really ought to need no introduction, Aniston was (and remains) a bona fide sweetheart—American, yes, but one the world adopted as their own. Of course, I still admire her and her outfits today, probably because she has remained so true to her personal style throughout the years, but there's something about the outfits she wore in the 1990s, adjacent to the time she became really famous as one sixth of the principle cast of Friends, that I'll always come back to when I'm in need of some style inspiration.
Feeling nostalgic, this week I decided to look back through Aniston's '90s fashion archives and, in doing so, was able to pinpoint the pieces she wore over and over again. Thus, the ultimate Jennifer Aniston '90s capsule wardrobe was born. In just six pieces, you can re-create Aniston's iconic style for yourself with items that are totally interchangeable and, considering how relevant they still feel now, might just be trend-proof, too.
Scroll on to see the items Jennifer Aniston wore on repeat throughout the 1990s.
Jennifer Aniston's 6-Piece '90s Capsule Wardrobe
1. Denim Shorts
Style Notes: Let's start off with something summery, shall we? of course, denim shorts weren't exclusively worn by Aniston—they are one of the '90s most-tethered pieces—but she wore them so much, they became a core part of her style identity. Although they've never really gone out of style, the past few years have seen more of a penchant for tailored shorts. This summer, however, denim styles are back in a big way. Choose cut-offs for an authentic '90s feel or hemmed styles for a cleaner finish. I also recommend heading to your local charity shop to see if you can pick up some affordable Levi's to chop as you like (be sure to check the men's department).
2. Knee Skirts
Style Notes: Not a maxi, not a mini—instead the '90s were all about skirt lengths that hit just on the knee. Aniston wore such skirting to a slew of events including theatre opening nights and even movie premieres. For autumn/winter 2025, knee skirts made a big runway comeback, too; get ahead of the curve with one of the emerging shopping options I've handpicked for you below.
3. Leopard-Print Bag
Style Notes: One thing that surprised me was just how often I spotted Aniston carrying a statement shoulder bag which, on more than one occasion, was leopard print. Leopard motifs were a core '90s trend but, for a minimalist like Aniston, a dress or coat probably felt a little too much for her. Enter the leopard print bag; a style fashion people still love today.
4. Platform Flip-Flops
Style Notes: With sandal season upon us, Jennifer Aniston is the perfect person to look to for '90s sandal trends, given the fact she resides in L.A. full time. That's right, Friends might have been set in New York City but the show itself was filmed in California; as such, her '90s looks have a notable beachy thread running through them. And what could be more Cali girl than a pair of flip-flops? I know; platform flip-flops. Seriously, they were hardly ever off her feet.
5. Cropped Trousers
Style Notes: She might flirt with different trousers styles now but Aniston has always been loyal to cropped trousers, usually in cotton or linen and in a neutral palette. They paired seamlessly with her wardrobe of vest tops and baby tees—and, yes, her seemingly endless collection of thick-soled flip-flops.
6. Sheer Blouses
Style Notes: A trend we've seen throughout the decades but that firmly found its feet in the '90s, sheer clothing is synonymous with the more rebellious side of the era. That said, Aniston found a very chic way to channel it, by way of a blouse tucked into indigo jeans; a look that still resonates in 2025.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.