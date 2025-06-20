6 Pieces Jennifer Aniston Wore Nonstop in the '90s That Still Feel Relevant Today

As a fashion editor who has been working in the industry for fourteen years now, I have built up quite the mental rolodex of celebrity looks over the years. Although the categorisation is a little messy, there's one category that's overflowing—'90s celebrity looks. There's just something about that decade isn't there—whether you lived through it like I did or not, '90s fashion is so deeply rooted in what we still wear today, I'd argue that it's one of the most important fashion eras of all time. And at its heart is Jennifer Aniston.

A woman who really ought to need no introduction, Aniston was (and remains) a bona fide sweetheart—American, yes, but one the world adopted as their own. Of course, I still admire her and her outfits today, probably because she has remained so true to her personal style throughout the years, but there's something about the outfits she wore in the 1990s, adjacent to the time she became really famous as one sixth of the principle cast of Friends, that I'll always come back to when I'm in need of some style inspiration.

Feeling nostalgic, this week I decided to look back through Aniston's '90s fashion archives and, in doing so, was able to pinpoint the pieces she wore over and over again. Thus, the ultimate Jennifer Aniston '90s capsule wardrobe was born. In just six pieces, you can re-create Aniston's iconic style for yourself with items that are totally interchangeable and, considering how relevant they still feel now, might just be trend-proof, too.

Scroll on to see the items Jennifer Aniston wore on repeat throughout the 1990s.

Jennifer Aniston's 6-Piece '90s Capsule Wardrobe

1. Denim Shorts

Style Notes: Let's start off with something summery, shall we? of course, denim shorts weren't exclusively worn by Aniston—they are one of the '90s most-tethered pieces—but she wore them so much, they became a core part of her style identity. Although they've never really gone out of style, the past few years have seen more of a penchant for tailored shorts. This summer, however, denim styles are back in a big way. Choose cut-offs for an authentic '90s feel or hemmed styles for a cleaner finish. I also recommend heading to your local charity shop to see if you can pick up some affordable Levi's to chop as you like (be sure to check the men's department).

Shop the Look:

ARKET Denim Shorts £57 SHOP NOW These will slot into any minimalist capsule. Levi 501® Original Shorts £60 SHOP NOW If you can't find them secondhand in your size, go straight to the source. Abercrombie & Fitch Curve Love High Rise Dad Short £55 SHOP NOW These come in Abercombie's Curve Love fit which, as an hourglass, I really rate.

2. Knee Skirts

Style Notes: Not a maxi, not a mini—instead the '90s were all about skirt lengths that hit just on the knee. Aniston wore such skirting to a slew of events including theatre opening nights and even movie premieres. For autumn/winter 2025, knee skirts made a big runway comeback, too; get ahead of the curve with one of the emerging shopping options I've handpicked for you below.

Shop the Look:

Anthropologie Tilda Knee-Length Slip Skirt £88 SHOP NOW The lace trim gives this skirt even more '90s appeal. Susamusa Meadow Skirt £110 SHOP NOW Tick off another major trend with a polka-dot style. LORO PIANA Vivian Cashmere-Blend Mini Skirt £2330 SHOP NOW Simple and sleek—and so '90s.

3. Leopard-Print Bag

Style Notes: One thing that surprised me was just how often I spotted Aniston carrying a statement shoulder bag which, on more than one occasion, was leopard print. Leopard motifs were a core '90s trend but, for a minimalist like Aniston, a dress or coat probably felt a little too much for her. Enter the leopard print bag; a style fashion people still love today.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Leopard-Print Leather Tote Bag £155 SHOP NOW A slouchy style that works with casual looks too. ALAÏA Le Teckel Medium Leather Shoulder Bag £2500 SHOP NOW The dream leopard-print bag. SAINT LAURENT Le 5 À 7 Embellished Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Pony-Hair Shoulder Bag £2405 SHOP NOW Iconic.

4. Platform Flip-Flops

Style Notes: With sandal season upon us, Jennifer Aniston is the perfect person to look to for '90s sandal trends, given the fact she resides in L.A. full time. That's right, Friends might have been set in New York City but the show itself was filmed in California; as such, her '90s looks have a notable beachy thread running through them. And what could be more Cali girl than a pair of flip-flops? I know; platform flip-flops. Seriously, they were hardly ever off her feet.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Satin-Effect Platform Sandals £36 SHOP NOW The brown satin finish makes these flip-flops feel even more retro. Ancient Greek Sandals Charys Flatform £350 SHOP NOW Something subtler if that's more to your taste. Coperni Platform Thong Sandals £350 SHOP NOW Trendy dressers everywhere have their eye on this Coperni platform.

5. Cropped Trousers

Style Notes: She might flirt with different trousers styles now but Aniston has always been loyal to cropped trousers, usually in cotton or linen and in a neutral palette. They paired seamlessly with her wardrobe of vest tops and baby tees—and, yes, her seemingly endless collection of thick-soled flip-flops.

Shop the Look:

Reiss Cotton Blend Tapered Combat Trousers in Khaki £68 SHOP NOW A colour Aniston still wears a lot today. Gap Beige Mid Rise Ankle Length Downtown Chinos £40 SHOP NOW I'm willing to bet many of Aniston's original '90s trousers came from the Gap. Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Twill Barrel Leg Trousers £40 SHOP NOW The darts on the waistband give these trousers a gorgeous drape.

6. Sheer Blouses

Style Notes: A trend we've seen throughout the decades but that firmly found its feet in the '90s, sheer clothing is synonymous with the more rebellious side of the era. That said, Aniston found a very chic way to channel it, by way of a blouse tucked into indigo jeans; a look that still resonates in 2025.

Shop the Look: