Not Flats, Not Really Heels—This Is the Shoe Trend I Keep Seeing the Coolest Girls in Europe Wearing

Every time I walk outside, there is another chic neighbor who turns my head. Lately, the stylish outfits I've noticed European cool girls and my fellow New Yorkers wearing have one common denominator: a pair of shoes that aren't exactly heels but definitely not flats. They are the perfect in-between shoes, comfortable enough for walking a couple of blocks and stylish enough to wear to dinner. I'm talking about wedge sandals. Not only do I keep seeing this trend IRL, and I mean from West Village to Brooklyn, but I also spot it on the chicest dressers in Europe when I scroll through my Instagram feed.
Once considered "dated," the wedge trend had a resurgence last spring and summer. It even made it to sneakers, in line with 2010s-era fashion, cycling back. Now, wedge sandals are becoming the norm among cool girls, who are opting out of their usual pumps for this fun, fresh, nostalgic style. I predict that by June, everyone will be in a pair. If you want to beat the crowd, keep scrolling to find a pair of wedge sandals that fits your personal style from my top selections.
Style Tip: Try styling your pair with capri pants for an elegant, but casual outfit.
Schutz
Maya Sandals
These are so cool.
Emme Parsons
Suede and Leather Wedge Sandals
Ankle straps on a pair of wedge sandals are just what I needed for spring.
Dolce Vita
Aylee Wedge Sandals
Look at toe detail on these wedge sandals, so cute.
H&M
Wedge-Heeled Flip-Flops
I'd walk in these all the time in my neighborhood.
Style Tip: Match your wedge sandals to your shirt for a chic monochrome look.