Not Flats, Not Really Heels—This Is the Shoe Trend I Keep Seeing the Coolest Girls in Europe Wearing

They're everywhere.

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women wearing wedge sandals
(Image credit: @hannahjuneva; @chloekathbutler; @luciacuesta_)

Every time I walk outside, there is another chic neighbor who turns my head. Lately, the stylish outfits I've noticed European cool girls and my fellow New Yorkers wearing have one common denominator: a pair of shoes that aren't exactly heels but definitely not flats. They are the perfect in-between shoes, comfortable enough for walking a couple of blocks and stylish enough to wear to dinner. I'm talking about wedge sandals. Not only do I keep seeing this trend IRL, and I mean from West Village to Brooklyn, but I also spot it on the chicest dressers in Europe when I scroll through my Instagram feed.

Once considered "dated," the wedge trend had a resurgence last spring and summer. It even made it to sneakers, in line with 2010s-era fashion, cycling back. Now, wedge sandals are becoming the norm among cool girls, who are opting out of their usual pumps for this fun, fresh, nostalgic style. I predict that by June, everyone will be in a pair. If you want to beat the crowd, keep scrolling to find a pair of wedge sandals that fits your personal style from my top selections.

a woman wearing black wedge sandals, a white bandana, black jacket, and black capri pants

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Tip: Try styling your pair with capri pants for an elegant, but casual outfit.

a woman wearing a white t-shirt, beige pants, white wedge sandals, and white purse

(Image credit: @hannahjuneva)

Style Tip: Match your wedge sandals to your shirt for a chic monochrome look.