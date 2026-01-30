Here's What Jennifer Lawrence Is Wearing to the Airport in 2026: This Pant Trend With These New It Flats

If you ask me, winter airport outfits are the best airport outfits, and Jennifer Lawrence just showed us all why: You can swaddle yourself in comfortable clothing without the risk of overheating. While arriving at JFK this week, Lawrence was photographed walking through the terminal in one of her typical chic off-duty outfits: a butter-yellow coat from The Row, black pants, and flats. Winter outfits for long-haul flights don't get better than this, and her pants and shoes had a lot to do with this.
For the journey, Lawrence opted for a wardrobe staple she wears over and over: pull-on black pants. The low-key pants are supremely comfortable but in a more elegant way than, say, sweatpants or leggings. (The pair Lawrence often wears are the La Ligne Colby pants, and she probably has something to do with the fact that they're currently sold out everywhere.)
Now to her shoes—Lawrence went with a new Tory Burch flat that I predict is about to go viral given the brand's track record with It shoes: the Romy Sport Mary Janes. Mary Jane sneakers continue to be one of the season's biggest shoe trends, and the Tory Burch pair might be one of my favorite takes on the trend yet. With their crisscross straps, luxe mix of nylon and suede, and fit that molds to the foot, they're undeniably modern. To complete the outfit, Lawrence added two bold accents: a pair of red socks and a bright-yellow Dior tote. To sum things up, she knows what she's doing.
Keep scrolling to shop Lawrence's look along with more black pull-on pants and the new Tory Burch It shoes in every color.
