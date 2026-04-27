Spring has sprung, and the warmer months are officially here. As the temperatures rise, it's a great time to consider new additions to round out your spring and summer shoe collections. As a shopping editor who has wider feet, finding chic options that are also comfortable can be tough. However, I've taken all the hard work out of wide-width shoe shopping for spring and summer by highlighting a couple of key brands–Margaux and Dolce Vita–and a handful of top picks from each.
Shop Margaux Wide-Width Shoe Options
If you're looking for elevated shoe options that give designer vibes, Margaux is the brand for you. The brand's take on sophisticated yet on-trend styles makes them such a gem in the extended size market.
Margaux
The Clara - Black Calf
margaux
The Demi - Saddle Woven Leather
Margaux
The Deia - Natural Python Embossed
Margaux
The Sofia Sling - Black Woven Leather
Margaux
The Wrap Sandal - Ivoire Nappa
Shop Dolce Vita Wide-Width Shoe Options
If you want pretty shoes that don't break the bank but will get you endless compliments, definitely try Dolce Vita. This brand does trendy styles you'll want to take on your next getaway so well.
DOLCEVITA
Brevel Vinyl Wide Heels Dk Brown Jelly
DOLCEVITA
Reyes Wide Ballet Flats Lt Natural Woven Raffia
DOLCEVITA
Mylee Wide Heels Black Leather
DOLCEVITA
Qaily Wide Wedges Camel Suede
DOLCEVITA
Dixi Wide Sandals Lt Natural Cross Hatch Raffia