If You're A Fashion Girl With Wide Feet, These Shoes Should Be On Your Radar For Spring and Summer

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor's avatar
By
published
in News
Chichi wears gray skirt, black top, cheetah print top, red shoes, and black slingback.
(Image credit: @thechichio)
Jump to category:

Spring has sprung, and the warmer months are officially here. As the temperatures rise, it's a great time to consider new additions to round out your spring and summer shoe collections. As a shopping editor who has wider feet, finding chic options that are also comfortable can be tough. However, I've taken all the hard work out of wide-width shoe shopping for spring and summer by highlighting a couple of key brands–Margaux and Dolce Vita–and a handful of top picks from each.

Shop Margaux Wide-Width Shoe Options

If you're looking for elevated shoe options that give designer vibes, Margaux is the brand for you. The brand's take on sophisticated yet on-trend styles makes them such a gem in the extended size market.

Shop Dolce Vita Wide-Width Shoe Options

If you want pretty shoes that don't break the bank but will get you endless compliments, definitely try Dolce Vita. This brand does trendy styles you'll want to take on your next getaway so well.