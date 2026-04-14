The '90s Shoe Trends All the Posh European Girls Are Wearing With Jeans

One of the hallmarks of a modern-day fashion person can be found on their feet in the form of '90s-inspired shoes. You're not imagining it—most 2026 shoe trends have roots in the 1990s, and that goes for flats, heels, and sneakers. Your outfit will simply look cooler if you pair it with a '90s shoe trend, which seems like a pretty easy way to make it look cooler.
I could just talk about the '90s shoe trends that are popular right now, but I opted to get a bit more specific, just for fun. Among those who really love '90s shoe trends are European women, so I did a deep dive into which trends they're pairing with jeans as of late. And chances are (especially since you clicked into this particular piece) you wear jeans more often than just about anything else, which I know is true for me. So there you have it: the '90s shoe trends posh Europeans are wearing with jeans right now. Let's get to it, shall we?
Read on to see the shoes in action on the aforementioned European girls, and shop the trends for your own future jeans outfits.
High-Vamp Pumps
If you're going to buy a new pair of pumps in 2026, make it a high-vamp pair. Every outfit that contains them (including simple jeans and a tee) has that instant fashion-girl look.
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Reformation
Inez Pumps
Khaite
Cecilia Leather Pumps
ZARA
Leather Heels
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Snakeskin Embossed Pumps
Soft Loafers
Loafers plus jeans is as classic a combination as it gets, but if you really want to channel the '90s, wear your denim with soft leather loafers. Aside from being quite comfortable, they look effortless and cool in a CBK sort of way.
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Madewell
The Dolli Glove Loafers
Frye
Faith Penny Loafers
H&M
Leather Loafers
Black Suede Studio
Arrow Loafers
Block-Heel Slingbacks
Despite what the current heel trends are, European women always love a throwback block heel. The classic slingback version instantly dresses up even a casual light-wash pair of jeans.