There Are So Many Chic Plus-Size Finds In Anthropologie's New Arrivals—You Should See These 15 First

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One model wears black and white color blocked v-neck dress, another wears brow dress with asymmetric buttons, and the last wears a white top with a flowy yellow skirt
(Image credit: Anthropologie)
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If you're looking to refresh your wardrobe for the warmer months ahead, you've landed in the perfect place. Anthropologie has a slew of on-trend plus-size clothing options for spring and summer to help fill any lingering wardrobe gaps. Since shopping is literally my job, I've highlighted some top-tier plus-size pieces to carry you through the upcoming seasons.

In the mix, you can expect some breezy linen, pretty dresses, and so much more. Some highlights include lace-trimmed satin shorts, a color-blocked v-neck linen dress, and white barrel-leg jeans. Keep scrolling to discover your new favorite plus-size warm-weather wardrobe items today. Happy Shopping!

Shop Our Favorite Plus-Size Anthropologie New Arrivals