If you're looking to refresh your wardrobe for the warmer months ahead, you've landed in the perfect place. Anthropologie has a slew of on-trend plus-size clothing options for spring and summer to help fill any lingering wardrobe gaps. Since shopping is literally my job, I've highlighted some top-tier plus-size pieces to carry you through the upcoming seasons.
In the mix, you can expect some breezy linen, pretty dresses, and so much more. Some highlights include lace-trimmed satin shorts, a color-blocked v-neck linen dress, and white barrel-leg jeans. Keep scrolling to discover your new favorite plus-size warm-weather wardrobe items today. Happy Shopping!
Shop Our Favorite Plus-Size Anthropologie New Arrivals
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Ruched Colorblock Halter Tank
Pair with a fun flowy skirt or cute jean shorts as the temperatures rise.
Anthropologie
Reese 100% European Linen Midi Skirt by Pilcro
Mare Mare
Linen V-Neck Button-Front Maxi Dress
Love the color blocking on this dress.
Anthropologie
The Katerina Button-Front Dress
By Anthropologie
Halter V-Neck Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Florals are meant for spring.
Anthropologie
The Somerset Linen Pull-On Pants
These easy pants will go with so much.
Lyrebird
Heirloom Lace-Trim Satin Shorts
Fashion people have been obsessed with lace-trimmed satin shorts as of late.
Anthropologie
Shrunken Bennet 100% European Linen Buttondown Shirt
A little pop of red is always a good idea.
Anthropologie
The Somerset Strapless Maxi Dress
Pilcro
Kayden High-Rise Carpenter Cuffed Barrel Jeans