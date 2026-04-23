No one knows how to wear leggings in a chic, rich-looking way quite like L.A. girls. People don leggings in every city, but Angelenos are different, styling them for everything from sweaty workouts to elevated nights out—case in point: Elsa Hosk's most recent leggings outfit. The model and Helsa founder, who announced that she and her husband Tom Daley are expecting their second child on Instagram on April 9, was recently seen heading into a pilates class in the California metropolis, wearing (shocker) leggings, but not just any leggings. Hosk chose a pair in a particularly luxurious color, skipping more popular options like black, brown, and navy in favor of tan leggings. Even better? She styled them with matching tan Chanel flip-flops, creating a monochromatic sandals-and-leggings moment that I instantly saved to my summer moodboard.
Leggings are one of those wardrobe items that usually stay in their own lane, being worn solely for fitness activities and paired with leggings, but when you find an interesting color and an alternative shoe option, an array of new opportunities show themselves. That's what Hosk's tan leggings and flip-flops outfit is set to do for summer. Prepare to spot tan leggings and thong sandals—bonus points if you find a matching pair of flip-flops—all over Los Angeles and other stylish cities when the warm weather kicks in. It's sleek, unexpected, and makes for the perfect gym to Erewhon to lunch ensemble.
To get started, keep scrolling. Below, you'll find the best tan leggings and flip-flops available right now.