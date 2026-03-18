Don't Buy Any More Blue Denim Until You've Seen the New Jeans Trend That Might Change Your Mind

Classic blue jeans are a staple, but this season, there's a new colour trend in town.

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collage of influencers wearing the khaki denim trend 2026
(Image credit: @kimturkington_, @tia-dewitt, @smythsisters)
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Like just about every other fashion editor I know, I have a roster of blue, straight-leg jeans that get a lot of play in my everyday outfits. Denim goes with just about everything, after all, and whether it's a chilly spring day that needs a T-shirt and cardigan, or a warm afternoon that only calls for a light blouse, blue jeans are my go-to for an easy outfit that I can throw on and go.

Imagine, then, my surprise when a whole host of new jeans trends started to creep in for this summer. Yes, I was on the bandwagon with horseshoe and barrel jeans, and I even invested in a pair of high-waisted, ultra-wide leg jeans, too, but it was the coloured denim moment that I really didn't see coming. No, I'm not talking about white, cream and ecru jeans (although they are still worth your consideration). But influencers and editors alike are turning to a wholly unexpected new neutral for their spring/summer 2026 outfits: khaki denim.

Monikh Dale wears a pair of brown denim cord trousers

(Image credit: @monikh)

From deep greens to sandy browns, khaki spans a range of earthy tones, and whilst this shade for summer is certainly nothing new (we've seen safari and utility more times than we can count), it is new to show up in the denim world. It makes sense, though, that such a grounded neutral would be just as versatile as blue jeans. Khaki will go with your white, grey and black jersey, your dressier blouses, your pops of colour (so good with red!), and it has the benefit of being able to be paired with every shade of green without feeling too "matchy matchy". But how are fashion people wearing khaki denim today?

anne laure mais wears a long navy coat, white tshirt and khaki jeans with boots

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

How Fashion People Are Wearing the Khaki Denim Trend in 2026

1. Khaki Jeans + Leather Jackets + Boots

Marianne Smyth wears khaki jeans, a navy cardigan and a black leather jacket

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: Marianne Smyth adds polish to a tonal navy and green look by pairing her horseshoe jeans with a leather blazer—perfect for cool spring weather.

2. Khaki Jeans + Basic Top + Heels

Emma Rose Thatcher wears brown jeans with a black V-neck top and pointed heels

(Image credit: @emmarosethatcher)

Style Notes: Emma's denim look is all about making the jeans the hero piece. Keeping the rest of her outfit low-key and simple draws the eye to the khaki denim, but particularly the folded waistband detailing. The addition of pointed heels makes this a great day-to-night option.

3. Khaki Jeans + White Tee + Flats

Tia Dewitt wears green jeans with a white t-shirt and brown boat shoes

(Image credit: @tia_dewittt)

Style Notes: Sorry, blue jeans and white tees; as the CBK obsession inevitably begins to wane, we're looking for new ways to wear our favourite basics, and Tia makes a strong case for khaki green. This look would work with just about any pair of flats, from ballet pumps to strappy sandals, but her choice of boat shoes adds a utilitarian edge.

4. Khaki Jeans + Blue Denim Jacket + Trainers

kim turkington wears a denim jacket, khaki jeans and trainers

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Style Notes: Finally! A way to wear double denim that doesn't feel like it stepped straight out of the 2000s. Mixing your colours has all the warmth and practicality of double denim, but without the faff of having to shade match, and Kim makes this ensemble feel effortlessly cool by adding black trainers instead of white.

Shop Khaki Denim