Like just about every other fashion editor I know, I have a roster of blue, straight-leg jeans that get a lot of play in my everyday outfits. Denim goes with just about everything, after all, and whether it's a chilly spring day that needs a T-shirt and cardigan, or a warm afternoon that only calls for a light blouse, blue jeans are my go-to for an easy outfit that I can throw on and go.
Imagine, then, my surprise when a whole host of new jeans trends started to creep in for this summer. Yes, I was on the bandwagon with horseshoe and barrel jeans, and I even invested in a pair of high-waisted, ultra-wide leg jeans, too, but it was the coloured denim moment that I really didn't see coming. No, I'm not talking about white, cream and ecru jeans (although they are still worth your consideration). But influencers and editors alike are turning to a wholly unexpected new neutral for their spring/summer 2026 outfits: khaki denim.
From deep greens to sandy browns, khaki spans a range of earthy tones, and whilst this shade for summer is certainly nothing new (we've seen safari and utility more times than we can count), it is new to show up in the denim world. It makes sense, though, that such a grounded neutral would be just as versatile as blue jeans. Khaki will go with your white, grey and black jersey, your dressier blouses, your pops of colour (so good with red!), and it has the benefit of being able to be paired with every shade of green without feeling too "matchy matchy". But how are fashion people wearing khaki denim today?
How Fashion People Are Wearing the Khaki Denim Trend in 2026
1. Khaki Jeans + Leather Jackets + Boots
Style Notes: Marianne Smyth adds polish to a tonal navy and green look by pairing her horseshoe jeans with a leather blazer—perfect for cool spring weather.
2. Khaki Jeans + Basic Top + Heels
Style Notes: Emma's denim look is all about making the jeans the hero piece. Keeping the rest of her outfit low-key and simple draws the eye to the khaki denim, but particularly the folded waistband detailing. The addition of pointed heels makes this a great day-to-night option.
3. Khaki Jeans + White Tee + Flats
Style Notes: Sorry, blue jeans and white tees; as the CBK obsession inevitably begins to wane, we're looking for new ways to wear our favourite basics, and Tia makes a strong case for khaki green. This look would work with just about any pair of flats, from ballet pumps to strappy sandals, but her choice of boat shoes adds a utilitarian edge.
4. Khaki Jeans + Blue Denim Jacket + Trainers
Style Notes: Finally! A way to wear double denim that doesn't feel like it stepped straight out of the 2000s. Mixing your colours has all the warmth and practicality of double denim, but without the faff of having to shade match, and Kim makes this ensemble feel effortlessly cool by adding black trainers instead of white.
Shop Khaki Denim
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Miro Mid-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
You can trust Citizens of Humanity to always be one step ahead of every new denim trend.
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Barrel Olive Jean
Abercrombie's high-rise barrel jeans are a best-seller.
COS
Patch-Pocket Straight-Leg Jeans
A warmer-toned sunny sand shade that looks great with sandals.
Free People
Dala Isle Jeans
A pretty ruffled blouse and boots are the perfect way to style these dark olive jeans, in my opinion.
Róhe
Baggy Fit Denim in Sage
If you were looking for the perfect mid-tan, mid-green shade, I'd point you in this direction.
Mother Denim
The Dodger Sneak
This lighter shade will feel fresher in the summer months.