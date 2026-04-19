When it comes to summer street style, no one does it better than Jennifer Lawrence. It's not often that we see the actress out and about, but in the warm weather, her sightings around downtown Manhattan spike, and every time, she's wearing some cool outfit combination that instantly sparks a trend. Shocker, her latest ensemble is no exception, with Lawrence debuting a simple, comfy, but still fresh-feeling outfit for a daytime ramen date at Nakamura on the Lower East Side with her husband of six years, Cooke Maroney.
For the occasion, Lawrence paired a currently on-sale pair of yellow, suede flat shoes from The Row (run!) with the summer pant trend that will replace jeans and trousers in every chic woman's wardrobe throughout the hot months ahead: White pants. Specifically, she wore vintage Balenciagacargo pants, pairing them with a navy-blue cotton sweater from her go-to brand, La Ligne, an Hermès Lindy Bag in dark brown with silver hardware, and burgundy eyewear. The only jewelry she wore was two beaded necklaces—one in gold and another in turquoise—and her wedding rings. It was the kind of look that's so easy to put together, but far from lacking in the impact department. It has effortless virality written all over it, much like most of the looks we see Lawrence wear when she's seen around New York City.
What really set Lawrence's daytime look apart was her combination of white pants with flat shoes, especially ones like hers in an interesting, unexpected color. Jeans are expected, but white pants offer something different, and in the summer, there's no better choice for lightweight bottoms that consistently look sophisticated and elevated. Just be careful not to spill on them.
To recreate the actress's white pants outfit, keep scrolling. You can even shop her exact flat The Row shoes on sale below.