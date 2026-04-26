Yep, This Is Officially the Cool-Girl It Item to Wear to the Airport Right Now

Of all the fashion trends 2026 has given us thus far, none is more perfect to wear to the airport than the one Anne Hathaway was just photographed wearing in the terminal in NYC. The trend is a quarter-zip pullover, which she layered under a leather moto jacket and paired with casual black pants and lug-sole shoes.
Ever since quarter-zip pullovers showed up on the underground (AKA subway) runway of Chanel's Métiers d'Art show in December, the low-key trend has taken off. Hoodies are historically the go-to layering piece for travel days, but quarter-zips are far more polished and much easier to pull on and off over your head—an important, underrated detail, as temperatures can fluctuate greatly in airports and planes year-round.
Scroll on to see how Anne Hathaway styled her black quarter-zip at the airport and shop the coolest versions of the wardrobe staple everyone with chic style is buying right now.