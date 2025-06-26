Brace Yourself—The "Ugly" '90s Sandal Trend Jennifer Aniston Used to Wear Non-Stop Is Officially Back
The '90s favorite summer shoe trend is back for 2025. Read on to discover the platform flip-flops to shop this season.
I love a '90s revival as much as the next person. Baggy jeans? I’m on board. Tiny sunglasses? Still into them. But my favorite comeback of all is one that’s been noticeably absent from the trend cycle—until now. After a few years out of the zeitgeist, the platform flip-flop trend is finally re-emerging, and 2025 is shaping up to be the summer it makes its rightful return.
Unlike the minimal flat flip-flops we’ve seen dominate in recent years, this throwback style brings something new (and nostalgic) to the table: a bit of height. Though they fell out of favour for a spell as the trend cycle shifted, looks became more glamorous and the sandals were deemed "ugly" in comparison, now fashion people have seen potential in them once more.
Retaining all the comfort and ease of the classic beach sandal, the platform version adds a subtle lift that gives the shoes a sleeker energy. Beyond the comfort and added height, however, there's something inherently laid-back and cool about them. They evoke that carefree ‘90s energy we’re all still a little obsessed with—think Carrie Bradshaw in capris or Jennifer Aniston in cropped trousers. And fittingly, that’s exactly how we’re seeing them styled again in 2025. Fashion is, after all, cyclical, and these sandals are just the latest proof that some trends are well worth repeating.
Jennifer Aniston wears a pair of black platform flip-flops with cropped red trousers and a black tank top in 1999.
I’m clearly not the only one who's noticed their comeback. From high street heroes like Zara to high-fashion favourites like Coperni and The Row, brands across the board are serving up platform flip-flops this summer. Whether reimagined in sculptural shapes, elevated materials, or just sticking to the classic rubber sole, there are plenty of options to suit your preference.
Scroll on to shop our edit of the best platform flip-flops to wear this summer.
SHOP PLATFORM FLIP-FLOPS:
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
