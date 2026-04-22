Here It Is: The Ideal 10-Piece Summer Travel Wardrobe For 2026

We've finally reached that wonderful time of year in which it isn't too soon to start thinking about (and shopping for) summer travel clothes. As someone who tends to panic buy at the last minute before a trip (not recommended), I'm finally making a concerted effort to stick to the same versatile staples for every trip I take this summer, and there's no time like the present to start formulating my ideal summer travel capsule wardrobe.
The ten pieces I landed on run the gamut from elevated basics to trendy accessories, but all would work seamlessly with a wide variety of outfits for any given summer-friendly destination. Whether you're headed to the South of France, Tokyo, or Disney World, you can pack these pieces. (Disclaimer: I left out some obvious summer packing staples, such as swimsuits, sunglasses, and T-shirts, to focus more on pieces that are a bit more specific.) So, even if you haven't booked a summer trip yet, your wardrobe will be ready when you do.
Without further ado, keep scrolling to get the details on the ideal 10-piece summer travel wardrobe for 2026, and shop chic versions of each item.
Chic Basic Tank
Wear it on its own, as a layering piece, to the airport—you name it. For the most 2026 version of a chic basic tank, look for '90s-inspired styles such as boatneck tanks and those with a high-V neckline.
Shop Chic Basic Tanks
Madewell
The '90s Shell Tank in Compact Cotton
FLORE FLORE
Timmi Ribbed Organic Cotton Tank
Reformation
Wren Knit Top
Elevated Sneakers
Even if you don't think you're going to be doing a lot of walking, trust me—you need to pack a pair of sneakers just in case. The coolest trends to zero in on this summer are elevated ones, such as satin and suede low-profile sneakers.
Shop Elevated Sneakers
Adidas
Tokyo W Sneakers
Miu Miu
Plume Satin Sneakers
Tory Burch
Ballet Sneakers
White Skirt
By now, you probably already own a swingy white midi skirt, and you probably already know they look good with pretty much everything. The other good news is that they're still in style and are perfect for summer trips. But don't sleep on other trending skirt styles, such as knee-length skirts and satin miniskirts.