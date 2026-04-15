In Paris, Every French Woman's Capsule Wardrobe Includes These 7 Shoes

For as long as I've been a fashion editor (we're coming up on a decade, folks), I've been covering French style. Over the years, I've continued to keep close tabs on what stylish people in Paris are wearing, so trust me when I say that I know the ins and outs of what makes their style so classic, covetable, and chic. This will come as a surprise to no one, but it really is all about the capsule wardrobe—especially the shoe capsule.
French women tend to edit their shoes down to a select number of styles that they can repeat over and over. I've watched trending styles come and go from their outfits, but throughout it all, seven specific shoes have remained the unwavering backbones, and I don't think it would be a stretch to say that Parisians have a lifelong commitment to each of them. Whether it's the slingbacks that trump niche heel trends every time or cliché-but-invaluable ballet flats, this is the French shoe capsule that will probably never go out of style.
Point-Toe Slingbacks
I've seen countless heel trends—platforms, wedges… you name it—but none have remained a fixture in French women's wardrobes quite like classic slingbacks have. A pointed-toe pair with a heel height that's still walkable is arguably one of the only styles you need for dressier occasions.
Manolo Blahnik
Carolyne Genuine Calf Hair Slingback Pump
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pump
ROTATE
Slingback Pump
Black Ballet Flats
I know, I know, the stereotypes basically write themselves, but the fact is that French women popularized ballerina flats. To this day, they're still a staple in their outfit rotations, no matter how many buzzy new flat-shoe trends may arise. In fact, many Parisians I know continue to get their favorite pairs resoled each year, and if that's not commitment, then I don't know what is.
CHANEL
Ballet Flats
Margaux
The Fonteyn
Tony Bianco
Brash Flat
Block-Heel Ankle Boots
Of course, we can't talk about French style without a mention of humble ankle boots. Despite the fact that boots with chunkier heel shapes aren't at the peak of the trend cycle right now, Parisians refuse to loosen their grip on the style—and rightly so. They're sleek and walkable and look good with just about any jeans or trousers.