The Highly Specific Way to Wear a T-Shirt in 2026 If You Want to Look Cool

I've been a Who What Wear editor for twelve years, and I'm pretty sure that's how long I've been writing about Alexa Chung's T-shirt outfits. She's basically a T-shirt outfit icon, and a the one she just wore in Milan proves exactly why. It involves both a major 2026 T-shirt trend and a T-shirt styling trend.
Chung traveled to Italy for Milan Design Week and was photographed at yesterday's Miu Miu Literary Club event. For the occasion, she chose a casual, effortlessly cool outfit, consisting of a brown suede Miu Miu jacket, baggy jeans, and black ballet flats, but it was what she wore underneath the jacket that caught my attention. The T-shirt trend I'm referring to is a colorful tee (in this case, bright yellow), instead of a white one. And the styling trend I'm referring to is the colorful tee layered under a sweater. A sweater in any color would work, but tees in a bright hue look especially cool against steely gray.
Keep scrolling to see for yourself and to shop Chung's look, along with a handful of cool tees in bold colors to wear under your gray sweater.