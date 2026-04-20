Selena Transitioned Her Jeans From Winter to Spring With This Chic Sandal Trend (No, Not Flip-Flops)

Regardless of the season, one thing that can remain a constant in your life is denim. Classic jeans, from straight-leg to bootcut, in dark washes to white, are elevated basics that work no matter the weather. However, the trick to making them look seasonally appropriate lies in styling, specifically the shoes you wear with them. For example, you can take your favorite pair from winter to spring by forgoing boots and styling them with sandals, as Selena Gomez demonstrated this weekend.
While leaving Giorgio Baldi in L.A., Gomez was spotted in a chic denim ensemble. She wore a ruched asymmetrical top with dark-wash bootcut jeans. To complete the look, she chose an embellished clutch and toe-loop sandals.
Forgoing pumps and ankle boots, which Gomez wore all winter with denim, she opted for open-toe heels to make her bootcut jeans feel fresh. However, as mentioned, she didn't just choose any sandals; she opted for toe-loop wedges. While flip-flops are what fashion people everywhere are wearing with denim right now, toe-loop sandals work just as well. The toe-loop details, whether they feature a toe-ring-like detail or not, allow one to add some personality to their spring outfit, even if only the toe loop is peeking out from the jeans.
If you're inspired to re-create Gomez's spring ensemble, keep scrolling to shop the best bootcut jeans and toe-loop sandals.