As we all know by now, Zendaya never makes the obvious fashion choice. She continuously keeps us guessing—both on and off the red carpet. And the airport is about as off-the-red-carpet as it gets. Zendaya was photographed heading into JFK airport this weekend, and instead of wearing something easy and obvious, such as leggings and sneakers, she chose a chic, elegant skirt-and-flats combination for her flight.
Comfort should be of the utmost important when flying and therefore, not just any skirt-and-flats will do. But the ones Zendaya wore were as perfect as it gets: a full midi skirt in white and soft leather loafers in black (the highly coveted The Row Canal Loafers, to be exact). The pieces (all by The Row), which she paired with a car-style trench coat, where undeniably comfortable yet far more polished than leggings and sneakers would be. And as Zendaya did, you can wear the versatle items with the jacket or sweater of your choosing.
Keep scrolling to see Zendaya's chic The Row travel look for yourself and to shop the pieces you need if you're feeling inspired by her.