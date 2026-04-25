Poplin Skirts Are Nice, But in Spring 2026, It Girls Are Wearing This Easy Pant Trend With Flip-Flops

It's time to book your pedicures because it's officially sandal season. Once you've picked your spring-forward pedicure color, treat yourself to the must-have flats trend: flip-flops. The next order of business is wearing your flip-flops in an elevated way. Yes, there are endless styling possibilities—such as with a poplin skirt or your favorite jeans—but the It girl–approved way to wear them is with drawstring pants. Case in point: Elsa Hosk's recent look.
While taking a stroll with her family in L.A. this week, Hosk was spotted showing off her chic maternity style. She wore a matching set: a stripe button-down shirt and drawstring pants. To finish off her outfit with ease, Hosk opted for suede flip-flops and a baseball cap.
Whether made from satin, cotton poplin, or linen, drawstring pants offer a unique blend of comfort and style that sets them apart from skirts or denim. They also have an easygoing nature that perfectly complements flats like flip-flops. Beyond Hosk, well-dressed celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Kaia Gerber, and Kendall Jenner all own the comfortable pants and have styled them with sandals for everything from exploring a new city to coffee meetings.
Inspired by Hosk's effortlessly cool spring outfit, keep scrolling to shop the best flip-flops and drawstring pants.