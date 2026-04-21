It's almost May, and that means it's beyond time to start thinking about summer travel. And whether you know what your destination(s) will be or not, you'll at least have an outfit idea to kick off your packing list, and it's one that was just worn by Dakota Johnson while strolling the streets of Rome (with Jessie Buckley—fun fact).
When it comes to travel outfits, the main things to keep in mind are comfort, versatility (as in, pieces that can be worn a number of different ways), and, well, if it'll look chic in photos. The look Johnson wore has all of these characteristics and more, making it the perfect outfit for summer trips. Specifically, the dress she wore was a simple midi slip dress (great for day and night, easy to style, and all over the F/W 26 runways), a shoulder bag (simple and perfect for any occasion or activity), and ballet flats (spring for special ones, as Johnson did with her The Row velvet flats). These are three things I pack for every summer trip, and as you can see via Johnson's draped sweater, layered necklaces, and round sunglasses, the outfit is easily customizable.
With that, scroll on to see Johnson's Italy travel look for yourself and to shop the key pieces needed to recreate it.