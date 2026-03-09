Très Chic! 5 Street-Style Trends Taking Off in Paris Right Now

Anyone who knows me will know about my not-so-subtle penchant for French style. There’s just something about it: always elegant, always effortless, there's a reason Paris has long been regarded as the home of some of the chicest dressing in the world.
So when Paris Fashion Week rolls around and the city fills with some of the most stylish people on the planet, you know I won’t let the moment pass me by. Indulging in a little street style spotting, courtesy of the Parisian fashion set, I combed through the crowds to pinpoint the key trends gaining traction right now.
From the outerwear trend Parisians are actually wearing (hint: it’s not bouclé) to the new shoe silhouette overtaking ballet flats, below are the five street style trends from Paris Fashion Week March 2026 that are already taking off.
1. Red Jackets
Style Notes: Sorry, beige bouclé—fashion people in Paris are bundling up in red jackets instead. While red bomber and windbreaker styles made the biggest impact on the streets, I also spotted striking trench coats and tailored blazers in the shade throughout the week. Injecting a confident pop of colour into otherwise pared-back outfits, this bold outerwear choice added personality without compromising that enduring Parisian polish
Shop Red Jackets:
H&M
Gathered Bomber Jacket
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
The Frankie Shop
Baxter Satin Jacket
The glossy satin finish lends this such an elevated edge.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Double Faced Cotton Jacket
Style with denim for a chic day-to-day look.
2. Archival Icons
Style Notes: I spotted countless fashion insiders carrying revived it bags, from the iconic Chloé Paddington Bag to the Celine Phantom Bag and Balenciaga Le City Bag. These once-beloved designs, many of which have been reissued in recent years, are clearly finding favour again.
Shop Archival Bags:
Chloé
Small Paddington Bag in Grained Leather
Suddenly, Chloé's Paddington bag is one of the chicest styles you can own all over again.
Balenciaga
Le City Small Embellished Textured-Leather Tote
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
CELINE
Luggage in Supple Shiny Lambskin
This also comes in dark brown and tan.
3. Bootcut Jeans
Style Notes: This season, the city’s most stylish dressers are swapping their straight-leg and baggy jeans for sleek bootcut silhouettes. Subtly flared through the calf, the shape elongates the leg while introducing a slightly bohemian, ‘70s-inspired feel.
Shop Bootcut Jeans:
hm
Bootcut Regular Jeans
Style with pointed-toe boots for a sleek, streamlined look.
Reformation
Blair High Rise Baby Bootcut Jeans
These also come in two other shades.
Mango
Fiona Flared Mid-Rise Jeans
These come in sizes 4—26.
4. Lace-Trim
Style Notes: Delicate lace trims added a romantic flourish to many of the prettiest looks throughout the week. Spotted peeking out from skirts and slips, the detail brought a soft, feminine finish to outfits. Elegant and intricate, it also taps into the broader romantic aesthetic that continues to gain momentum this season.