Très Chic! 5 Street-Style Trends Taking Off in Paris Right Now

I've been street-style spotting in Paris. These five trends are taking off in the French capital right now.

Paris Fashion Week Street Style
Jump to category:

Anyone who knows me will know about my not-so-subtle penchant for French style. There’s just something about it: always elegant, always effortless, there's a reason Paris has long been regarded as the home of some of the chicest dressing in the world.

So when Paris Fashion Week rolls around and the city fills with some of the most stylish people on the planet, you know I won’t let the moment pass me by. Indulging in a little street style spotting, courtesy of the Parisian fashion set, I combed through the crowds to pinpoint the key trends gaining traction right now.

From the outerwear trend Parisians are actually wearing (hint: it’s not bouclé) to the new shoe silhouette overtaking ballet flats, below are the five street style trends from Paris Fashion Week March 2026 that are already taking off.

1. Red Jackets

Paris Fashion Week Street Style: red jackets

Style Notes: Sorry, beige bouclé—fashion people in Paris are bundling up in red jackets instead. While red bomber and windbreaker styles made the biggest impact on the streets, I also spotted striking trench coats and tailored blazers in the shade throughout the week. Injecting a confident pop of colour into otherwise pared-back outfits, this bold outerwear choice added personality without compromising that enduring Parisian polish

Paris Fashion Week Street Style: red jackets

Paris Fashion Week Street Style: red jackets

2. Archival Icons

Paris Fashion Week Street Style

Style Notes: I spotted countless fashion insiders carrying revived it bags, from the iconic Chloé Paddington Bag to the Celine Phantom Bag and Balenciaga Le City Bag. These once-beloved designs, many of which have been reissued in recent years, are clearly finding favour again.

Paris Fashion Week Street Style

Paris Fashion Week Street Style

3. Bootcut Jeans

Paris Fashion Week bootcut jeans.

Style Notes: This season, the city’s most stylish dressers are swapping their straight-leg and baggy jeans for sleek bootcut silhouettes. Subtly flared through the calf, the shape elongates the leg while introducing a slightly bohemian, ‘70s-inspired feel.

Paris Fashion Week Street Style Bootcut jeans

Paris Fashion Week Street Style Bootcut jeans

4. Lace-Trim

Paris Fashion Week Street Style lace trim

Style Notes: Delicate lace trims added a romantic flourish to many of the prettiest looks throughout the week. Spotted peeking out from skirts and slips, the detail brought a soft, feminine finish to outfits. Elegant and intricate, it also taps into the broader romantic aesthetic that continues to gain momentum this season.

Paris Fashion Week Street Style lace trim

