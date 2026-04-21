Sarah Pidgeon's run as Carolyn Bessette Kennedy on Love Story might have come to an end, but that doesn't mean her enviable style moments have to end. We'll miss her faultless recreations of Bessette's iconic wardrobe, of course, but Pidgeon is stylish all on her own, whether she's walking the red carpet or being photographed between shoes in Paris during Fashion Week. Need more proof? Her travel outfit at Gold Coast Airport in Australia this week should do the trick.
Pidgeon, who is currently filming another project called Honeymoon With Harry, hopped on a flight at the Australian hub, wearing every French girl's go-to jeans-and-shoe combination. Yes, I said "jeans" and "airport" in the same sentence, and no, I'm not condemning it. There are certain denim styles and shapes I'd never wear on a flight, especially a long one, but there are always exceptions. And I'm here to tell you that I'd fly in Pidgeon's preferred version any day.
For her flight, Pidgeon passed on sweatpants and leggings, choosing instead to wear blue jeans with a slightly roomy fit (not to be confused with baggy jeans), styling them with black ballet flats, a white V-neck T-shirt, and a red cardigan. She finished off the look with a pair of sunglasses not unlike the ones Bessette was known to wear by Selima Optique. The outfit was carefree yet put-together, with a timelessness to it that was perfectly accented by the pop of red. I'm sorry, but sweats or leggings will never have the same effect. It's not possible.
What really made the look, though, was its French-girl influence. Her jeans-and-flats pairing is one I see all the time on women from the country, whether they live in its capital, Paris, like Musier Paris founder Anne-Laure Mais, or in other stylish cities, like London, in the case of Camille Charrière. The trick is to never wear overly fitted jeans, or else you risk veering into 2010s territory. Instead, opt for a relaxed fit and simple flats, from a traditional ballet style to simple Mary Janes. You can even try a metallic pair à la Charrière.
Ahead, get the look before your next flight. And don't fear denim on flights, because when done right, it's the perfect airport-outfit staple.
Sarah's Airport Outfit on French Girls
Get the look: Striped sweater + blue jeans + black flats + suede jacket + black bag
Get the look: White button-down shirt + black sweater + blue jeans + silver flats + baseball cap