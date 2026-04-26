Calling It: This Anti-Trend Outfit Will Be the Biggest Outfit Trend of 2026

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News
Hailey Bieber in NYC wearing a white T-shirt, Chanel croc tote, jeans, and kitten-heel flip-flops
(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)
Jump to category:

If you're someone who finds complicated outfit trends highly frustrating, I think you're going to be very pleased with the look Hailey Bieber just wore in NYC. It was as simple as it gets, and speaks to something I've noticed that's happening in fashion, in general, this year.

Yes, maximalism is very much back, but on the flip side, many of the biggest trends of the season are actually basics. Polo-neck pullovers, knee-length skirts, raglan tees, white pants and jeans, and cropped flares are just a few of the trends I'm referring to. Even the recent runways of top fashion houses such as Chanel have heavily featured wearable basics in recent collections, all of which brings me back to Bieber's outfit.

While heading to lunch in downtown Manhattan on Friday, Bieber was photographed wearing a low-key outfit that included an oversized long-sleeve tee, relaxed fitting jeans, and flip-flops (her's with a kitten heel). She accessorized with a Chanel croc tote and vintage Gucci sunglasses. A quick scroll through Instagram proved that she's not the only one wearing baggy long-sleeve tees, relaxed-fitting jeans, and flip-flops. It's undoubtedly a thing, and one look at Bieber's easy, effortlessly cool outfit and you'll see why.

Scroll on to see the outfit in action and to shop the pieces you need to recreate it.

The Anti-Trend Outfit on Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber in NYC wearing a white T-shirt, Chanel croc tote, jeans, and kitten-heel flip-flops

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

Hailey Bieber in NYC wearing a white T-shirt, Chanel croc tote, jeans, and kitten-heel flip-flops

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Chanel Small Shopping Bag; Toteme Leather Thong Sandals ($560); vintage Gucci sunglasses

Get the Look

Long-Sleeve Tees + Relaxed Jeans + Flip-Flops on Fashion Girls

Influencer wearing a long-sleeve tee, relaxed-fit jeans, and flip-flops

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Influencer wearing a long-sleeve tee, relaxed-fit jeans, and flip-flops

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Influencer wearing a long-sleeve tee, relaxed-fit jeans, and flip-flops

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Shop More Oversize Long-Sleeve Tees