If you're someone who finds complicated outfit trends highly frustrating, I think you're going to be very pleased with the look Hailey Bieber just wore in NYC. It was as simple as it gets, and speaks to something I've noticed that's happening in fashion, in general, this year.
While heading to lunch in downtown Manhattan on Friday, Bieber was photographed wearing a low-key outfit that included an oversized long-sleeve tee, relaxed fitting jeans, and flip-flops (her's with a kitten heel). She accessorized with a Chanel croc tote and vintage Gucci sunglasses. A quick scroll through Instagram proved that she's not the only one wearing baggy long-sleeve tees, relaxed-fitting jeans, and flip-flops. It's undoubtedly a thing, and one look at Bieber's easy, effortlessly cool outfit and you'll see why.
Scroll on to see the outfit in action and to shop the pieces you need to recreate it.