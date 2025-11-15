There’s a very specific shoe trend making its way into my feed right now, and all the coolest girls I follow are already on board. It’s not ballet flats or boots this time—it’s wedge heels. The silhouette that once felt dated and overly polished suddenly looks fresh again thanks to subtle updates: sleek finishes, sculptural shapes and minimalist straps that make them feel more “quiet luxury” than “2000s vacation.”
Wedge heels are proving to be the in-between option we didn’t know we needed. They add height and sophistication without the discomfort of a stiletto, and the styling potential is endless. With jeans, they give an easy, elevated touch that’s very off-duty model. And with skirts, they bring back that early 2000s charm but in a more intentional, fashion-forward way.
The trick is in how you wear them. Think wide-leg denim that grazes the top of the wedge, sleek midi skirts paired with fitted knits, or even pleated minis styled with knee-high socks for a cool, nostalgic twist. The key is balancing proportions—since wedges have more visual weight, they look best when styled with clean, modern pieces that keep the outfit grounded.
Whether you go for a stacked leather version or a minimal suede style, wedge heels are about to be the unexpected hero of your autumnwardrobe. They’re walkable, versatile and quietly making a comeback that feels chic, not ironic. Basically, if you’ve been sleeping on wedges, it’s time to wake up.
See the coolest wedge-heel outfits we’ve seen so far this fall and shop the shoe style along the way.
Get the look: Long-sleeve T-shirt + Midi skirt + Wedge heels
Zara
Leather Transparent Wedge Mules
Style with an all white outfit for a sleek, cohesive look.
Get the look: T-shirt + Midi skirt + Suede wedge heels
Topshop
Annie Wedge Shoe
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Get the look: Brown jacket + Jeans + Wedge heels
Mango
Leather Wedge-Heel Sandals
These are new-in, but I can't see them staying in stock for long.
Get the look: Sheer and lace dress + Wedge heels + Leather bag
Ferragamo
Peep Toe Wedge Sandal
These also come in two other shades.
Get the look: Fitted T-shirt + Miniskirt + Printed wedge heels
Anonymous Copenhagen
Gwen 75 Wedges
Style these with jeans or pair them with an LBD this party season.
Get the look: Fitted sweater + Midi skirt + Leather belt + Wedge heels
Chloé
Maxime Wedge Sandal
Fashion people remain obsessed with Chloé's Maxime Wedges.
Get the look: Matching top and skirt set + Oversize hobo bag + Wedge heels
Paris Texas
Sabots in Black Patent Leather.
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Get the look: Long tailored coat + Beret + Turtleneck dress + Wedge heels
Bershka
High-Heel Wedge Shoes
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
Get the look: Sporty jacket + Lace dress + Wedge heels
Reformation
Margo Wedge Sandal
In a light cream shade, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Get the look: Suede minidress + Wedge heels + Mini bag
Mango
Wedge Sandals With Crisscross Straps
These are a far more comfortable alternative to heels for party season.
Get the look: Long suede jacket + Capri leggings + Wedge heels
Loro Piana
Viola High Wedge Pump
These also come in beige, black and cream.
Get the look: Striped polo shirt + Micro minishorts + Suede wedge heels
Zara
Leather Wedge
I'm banking these ahead of my next sunny trip.
Get the look: Suede jacket + Silk minidress + Tights + Wedge heels