This Is the Anti-Flat Shoe of the Summer—Celebs Won’t Take It Off
Chloé’s cult wedges are rewriting the rules of summer footwear. Read on to see why this statement style has become the anti-flat shoe trend celebrities can’t stop wearing.
As we stand on the cusp of summer, my mind is already racing with outfit ideas for the season ahead. Styling in the warmer months always feels easier, freer, lighter and more aligned with my less-is-more aesthetic. Without the layering and logistics of cold-weather dressing, I rely on a few standout pieces to lead the charge, allowing the rest of my look to fall effortlessly into place. This year, Chloé’s wedge is offering just that.
A sky-high wedge with a towering sole, this shoe offers impact and comfort in equal measure. Its commanding silhouette lengthens the leg without sacrificing stability, making it the kind of statement piece you can wear all day (genuinely). Spotted across multiple Chloé collections, the spring/summer 2025 iteration adds a romantic twist, featuring sweet love notes scribbled across the cork platform, lending a whimsical edge to the bohemian-inspired design.
Under Chemena Kamali’s creative direction, Chloé is embracing a softer, romantic mood. Think frills, lace and breezy silhouettes—pieces made for movement. The wedge, with its playful energy and poetic flair, fits right in. It’s a clear shift from the sleek, quiet minimalism that has defined recent seasons, where once we reached for refined ballet flats and pointed heels, now we want pieces with personality. Chloé’s wedge is just that—bold, nostalgic and joyfully unrestrained.
Already spotted on the likes of Sienna Miller and Georgia May Jagger over the past few seasons, as well as Amanda Seyfried just this week, the shoe is quickly becoming a celebrity favourite—and the internet is following suit. Google searches for "Chloé wedges" are surging, meaning that it's only a matter of time until the shoe trend earns true cult status.
Available in black and brown leather styles and playful PVC finishes in tan and bubblegum pink, this shoe promises cool summer styling. Pair with a lace skirt for a Chloé-approved take, but it'll also wear well with relaxed jeans or cut-off shorts for a relaxed approach.
If the celebrity style set is anything to go by—and it always is—this show will be making big waves this season. Scroll to shop Chloé wedges below.
SHOP CHLOÉ WEDGES:
Style with denim or wear with the brand's trending bloomer trousers.
Shop More Wedges:
I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.
The raffia sole adds a bohemian edge that makes these perfect summer styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
