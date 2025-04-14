This Is the Anti-Flat Shoe of the Summer—Celebs Won’t Take It Off

Chloé’s cult wedges are rewriting the rules of summer footwear. Read on to see why this statement style has become the anti-flat shoe trend celebrities can’t stop wearing.

Chloe wedges.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

As we stand on the cusp of summer, my mind is already racing with outfit ideas for the season ahead. Styling in the warmer months always feels easier, freer, lighter and more aligned with my less-is-more aesthetic. Without the layering and logistics of cold-weather dressing, I rely on a few standout pieces to lead the charge, allowing the rest of my look to fall effortlessly into place. This year, Chloé’s wedge is offering just that.

Chloe wedges.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A sky-high wedge with a towering sole, this shoe offers impact and comfort in equal measure. Its commanding silhouette lengthens the leg without sacrificing stability, making it the kind of statement piece you can wear all day (genuinely). Spotted across multiple Chloé collections, the spring/summer 2025 iteration adds a romantic twist, featuring sweet love notes scribbled across the cork platform, lending a whimsical edge to the bohemian-inspired design.

Chloe wedges.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Under Chemena Kamali’s creative direction, Chloé is embracing a softer, romantic mood. Think frills, lace and breezy silhouettes—pieces made for movement. The wedge, with its playful energy and poetic flair, fits right in. It’s a clear shift from the sleek, quiet minimalism that has defined recent seasons, where once we reached for refined ballet flats and pointed heels, now we want pieces with personality. Chloé’s wedge is just that—bold, nostalgic and joyfully unrestrained.

Chloe wedges.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Already spotted on the likes of Sienna Miller and Georgia May Jagger over the past few seasons, as well as Amanda Seyfried just this week, the shoe is quickly becoming a celebrity favourite—and the internet is following suit. Google searches for "Chloé wedges" are surging, meaning that it's only a matter of time until the shoe trend earns true cult status.

Chloe wedges.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Available in black and brown leather styles and playful PVC finishes in tan and bubblegum pink, this shoe promises cool summer styling. Pair with a lace skirt for a Chloé-approved take, but it'll also wear well with relaxed jeans or cut-off shorts for a relaxed approach.

If the celebrity style set is anything to go by—and it always is—this show will be making big waves this season. Scroll to shop Chloé wedges below.

SHOP CHLOÉ WEDGES:

Maxime Wedge Sandal
Chloé
Maxime Wedge Sandal

The bubblegum pink finish adds a playful edge to these towering wedges.

Maxime Wedge Sandal
Chloé
Maxime Wedge Sandal

Style with denim or wear with the brand's trending bloomer trousers.

Maxime Wedge Sandal
Chloé
Maxime Wedge Sandal

The black leather detailing gives these a wearable edge.

Maxime Wedge Sandal
Chloé
Maxime Wedge Sandal

Pair with a flowing skirt for a relaxed, boho-inspired take.

Maxime Wedge Sandal
Chloé
Maxime Wedge Sandal

The thick platform ensures a comfortable stride.

Maxime Wedge Sandal
Chloé
Maxime Wedge Sandal

I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Shop More Wedges:

Split Suede Platform Wedges
Zara
Split Suede Platform Wedges

These come in UK sizes 2—9.

Leather Wedge Sandals With Studs
Zara
Leather Wedge Sandals With Studs

Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.

Leather Crossover Ankle Strap Wedge Sandals
Marks & Spencer
Leather Crossover Ankle Strap Wedge Sandals

I'm banking these ahead of the summer months.

Vardi - Cinnamon
Rixo
Vardi Wedges

Style these with flowing floral dresses all summer long.

Upend
Russell & Bromley
Cork Super Wedge

These also come in black.

Ayla 85
Jimmy Choo
Ayla 85 Wedges

These also come in hald sizes so you can find your perfect fit.

Women's Tribute Espadrilles Wedge in Smooth Leather in Amber
Saint Laurent
Espadrilles Wedge

The raffia sole adds a bohemian edge that makes these perfect summer styling.

