6 Spring Dress Trends You'll Be Seeing Everywhere This Year

Since I've been sorting out my belongings ahead of a house move, I've realised I have a whole wardrobe dedicated to dresses, yet I rarely wear them—aside from for holidays and weddings. The thing is, I think I'm pretty bored with the styles I've relied on for so many years. I was a sucker for a throw-on midi dress; I used to often be seen in knitted versions and of course, I have a fair few black dresses in the archives. But with a batch of unwanted styles heading to Vinted very soon, I'm on the lookout for some fresh dresses that actually make me feel excited to wear them again. And where better to get inspiration than the spring/summer 2026 shows?
There are always so many dress trends springing up at this time of year, but for some reason, the 2026 styles just feel extra special. Maybe it's because there's a huge shift away from quiet luxury, so there's a lot more-is-more fun dress silhouettes, colours and cuts to try out. Dior cranked up volume and put full skirts down the runway in white and cool grey tones (a key colour to look out for), Loewe and Lanvin made an impact with primary colour block iterations and other designers went down the soft, delicate spring route with Victoria Beckham opting for pretty pastel slip dresses and Valentino loving sheer lace. And when it comes to shapes, the mini is leading the charge in the form of retro '50s housewife pinafores (as seen at Miu Miu) and florals at Chloé.
There's a lot to take in when it comes to dress trends this year, as they're made not to go unnoticed—and why should they when they're this damn good? These are the 6 spring dress trends I'll be embracing to liven up my love for the humble dress.
Spring 2026 Dress Trends to Note:
1. Pastel Slips
Styles Notes: I'll never not think of Kate Moss circa 1999 when it comes to slip dresses, but for 2026, Victoria Beckham has made the iconic style return in the form of soft, pastel iterations. Whether you go for a mini (as seen above), a midi or a maxi, anything goes as long as it's in an ice cream colour palette.
Shop the Trend:
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Asymmetric Lace Satin Slip Dress
The prettiest shade of blue.
hm
Lace-Trimmed Satin Nightslip
You'll find some of the best styles in the nightwear sections.
Khaite
Taja Satin Maxi Dress
If I owned this, I would never want to wear another dress ever again.
Free People
In This Groove Mini Slip
I would add a leather jacket and boots to this one.
2. XL Volume
Style Notes: Dior put structured works of art down the runway, Balenciaga bought back the '80s style puffball and Prada went A-line—no matter how you wear this dress style, just make sure the volume level is set to the max. The bigger the skirt, the better!
Shop the Trend:
CECILIE BAHNSEN
Cleopatra Matelassé Organza Midi Dress
If you've got a summer wedding, I've just found your guest dress.
Vivienne Westwood
Sunday Draped Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
A piece you'll love forever more.
Showgirls
Muse Taffeta Midi Dress
This whimsical style is another strong contender as a guest dress.
& Other Stories
Corset Bubble Mini Dress
Bubble hems are also key and they're an easy way to get that touch of volume.
3. Sheer Lace
Style Notes: There's no doubt about it, both sheer and lace trends are sticking around. The way to wear them for spring/summer 2026? Together. A sheer lace dress is about to be the one you reach for when it comes to upcoming holiday looks, nights out and even wedding guest looks (if this suits the vibe of the nuptials).
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Elana Dress
This is also tapping into the dark Regency Wuthering Heights vibe.
ZARA
Lace and Fringed Strappy Dress
Fringe details are a mini trend so this is ticking off two in one.
Reformation
Rozzi Dress
Slightly entering bridal territory, but I'm into it.
Rat & Boa
Pirella Dress
I can see Margot Robbie in this one.
4. Primary Shades
Style Notes: Primary school paint box shades are the colours du jour for the season ahead. Loewe and Lanvin made a case for bold yellow, cool cobalt and tomato red, and a block colour dress is the easiest way to try out the trend—although I also appreciated the multi coloured stripe maxi dress as seen at Loewe.
Shop the Trend:
MANGO
Belted V-Neck Dress
Such a good in-between seasons dress.
Jacquemus
Triangle Asymmetric Cotton-Blend Minidress in Yellow
I can see this wafting around Greece in the summer.