I think spring might be my favourite time of year. It feels like a fresh start after so many months of cold, rainy weather. The evenings get lighter, you no longer have to wear a hundred layers when leaving the house, and everything feels just a little bit better. Anyway, enough about my love for spring in general, as today I'm here to talk about spring nail trends.
The start of a new season means the arrival of new beauty trends, especially when it comes to manicures. While January and February are usually dominated by nude nails and darker hues, spring is the time to have a little more fun with brighter colours and playful designs.
So, what designs and nail colours are going to dominate in spring 2026? To help me bring you the very best recommendations, I reached out to expert nail artist and celebrity manicurist, Julia Diogo. I've been following Diogo's stylish nail looks for years, so it only felt right to get her take on the biggest spring nail trends of the season. Below, I've rounded up the six manicures that will dominate salons, from trending nail polish shades, French-tip designs and more.
6 Spring Nail Trends 2026
1. Earthy Tones
First up, a super wearable spring nail trend. "Last spring was all about fresh pistachio greens, whereas now I’m noticing my clients gravitating towards earthy, grounded tones," says Diogo. I've also spotted these earth green shades on Instagram lately, and I'm a little bit obsessed. A welcome change from bright pastel colours, I'll definitely be giving this trend a go.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Khaki Nail Polish
Manucurist has some of the chicest shades around, and this earthy green is no exception.
Bio Sculpture
Hazy Forest Polish
We all know how much I love a Bio Sculpture manicure, and I've got my eyes on Hazy Forest as my next colour of choice.
2. Sheer Peach
If you want something a bit more subtle, say hello to sheer peach nails. "Nudes are becoming softer and more expressive; sheer, pink-peach infused shades that enhance the natural nail," explains Diogo. "Peach works beautifully because it adds warmth and freshness." I personally love how healthy this colour makes the natural nail look.
Get the Look:
OPI
Always Within Peach Nail Polish
Apply one coat of this OPI polish for a more sheer finish.
Bio Sculpture
Spun Out of Dreams Polish
A recommendation from Diogo herself.
3. Playful Pairings
Those of you who are into your nail art will be delighted to hear that playful colour pairings are in this spring. "We’re seeing a shift towards contrasting colour combinations that still feel refined but add personality," Diogo tells me. "One of my favourite pairings is a rich berry tone like Bio Sculpture’s Beauty of Perfection (£16) as the base, with a powdery blue like Aqua Drive (£16) for the tip – chic with an unexpected twist. It’s also the perfect choice for transitional weather, when we want something versatile."
Get the Look:
Essie
Nail Polish 374 Salt Water Happy
Baby blue will pair with so many other fun shades this spring.
Manucurist
Mocha Nail Polish
I'll personally be pairing blue with a deep chocolate brown.
4. Milky White
"Milky white nails will have a huge moment this spring, especially as people lean towards clean, minimal manicures that still feel polished," says Diogo. "Unlike stark white, a milky white has a softness that enhances the natural nail. It feels modern, effortless and versatile."
Get the Look:
Nailberry
Almond Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
The most stunning, soft white shade from Nailberry.
Essie
Marshmallow Sheer White Nail Polish
Yes, this looks as delicious as it sounds.
5. Fun French Tips
As mentioned above, playful colour pairings are big news, and we'll be seeing this when it comes to French tips. "French manicures are evolving for spring—think more playful and experimental," explains Diogo. While I'm not usually the biggest fan of colorful nail looks, even I can't deny how cute this is.
Get the Look:
Nails.INC
Florals for Spring 4-Piece Nail Polish Set
The perfect pastel set for the upcoming season.
Boots
Nail Art Tools 5pk
Nail brushes are a must when it comes to French tips.
6. Purple Fever
I always love getting an expert's take on these trends, but as a beauty editor who writes about nails daily, I like to also think of myself as an expert when it comes to spotting popular nail colours. A shade I think will be huge this spring is purple. I've already spotted bright purple shades on some of the most stylish hands this season, and I know this colourful hue will be perfect for embracing the warmer months. Not to mention the fact that the purple colour trend is currently huge in fashion, too.
Get the Look:
Rimmel
60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish Lovey Dovey
An affordable statement shade from Rimmel.
Nailberry
Lavender Fields Nail Polish
If you want something softer, I've got my eyes on this lilac hue.