Sorry, Flats—These Winter 2025 Heeled-Shoe Trends Are Every Fashion Person's Go-To Right Now

Whether you’re a heel fanatic or simply want to get ready for party season, these are the anti-flat shoe trends to invest in for winter 2025.

Anti-flat shoes trends winter 2025
(Image credit: @haaannajohansson@anoukyve, @_livmadeline)
Now, I have nothing against flat shoes as a whole; however, there’s no getting away from the fact that, when I want to feel like my most confident self, heels are what I turn to. Yes, they often take a little more thought when it comes to styling than, say, a ballet flat or a loafer, and on occasion, they may be deemed impractical — read last week, when I thought I could get through a busy day of errands in a pair of stiletto boots — yet I will stand by the idea, that there’s nothing like slipping your feet into a great pair of heels, especially if you want your outfit to feel put-together and polished.

And so, when it came to updating my wardrobe for the new season, of course, the best anti-flat shoe trends were my first port of call. Thankfully, stiletto boots aren’t the only option (although a few more styles may have already made their way into my basket — what can I say, when it comes to shoes, I’m a masochist). Instead, winter 2025, is set to see a whole host of styles enter our wardrobes, from animal print slingbacks to controversial peep-toe mules.

So, whether you’re looking for a new pair of heels for party season, or, like me, you simply like to forgo flats in favour of a little added lift, these are the five trends to have on your radar.

1. Brown Suede Ankle Boots

Anti-flat shoes trends winter 2025 @anoukyve wearing suede coat, blue jeans and brown suede ankle boots

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: While any heeled boots will serve you well this autumn-winter, for a trend-led take, suede is the chicest way to go. These soft-touch styles look particularly great in cosy brown tones, like rich chocolate or warm tan, offering a boho feel that plays into the shades of the season.

2. Peep-toe Heels

Anti-flat shoes trends winter 2025 @_livmadeline wearing a yellow suede jacket, suede shorts and red peeptoe mules

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Millennials, brace yourselves, because the peep-toe heel is officially back. Rather than taking inspiration from our favourite 00s styles, however, this season the peep-toe heel has taken on a more sleek, minimalist feel. Think peep-toe mules and 80s-inspired wedges with just a hint of toe on show. Still, I’d recommend booking your winter pedicures ASAP to ensure you’re ready for any impromptu events that may arise.

3. Knee-High Sock Boots

Anti-flat shoes trends winter 2025 @nlmarilyn wearing a black jumper, checked midi skirt and knee high black sock boots

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Another boot trend to try, however, unlike the suede styles we saw earlier, these are perfect for rainy days. Sitting snug on the leg, right up to (and sometimes over) the knee, these sock-style boots offer serious coverage as well as creating a sleek silhouette underneath dresses and skirts. Opt for a leather finish for a high-end look or try stretchy neoprene for added comfort.

4. Wedge Courts

Anti-flat shoes trends winter 2025 @haaannajohansson wearing a black leather jacket, white skirt and black wedge slingback courts

(Image credit: @haaannajohansson)

Style Notes: Alongside peep-toe heels and sock boots, it seems that Winter 2025 is prepared to throw as many controversial shoe trends at us as possible — case in point, the return of the wedge. Much like the latter styles, however, this season wedges are sleek, simple and sophisticated in their appearance, with slingback and court heels styles leading the way in an array of shades and prints, including my personal favourite, ice white.

5. Animal-Print Heels

Anti-flat shoes trends winter 2025 @dinahansen wearing a black cardigan, slip dress, black skirt and zebra print heeled mules

(Image credit: @dinahansen)

Style notes: Lastly, the final trend leads on from the above styles niceley as it can encompass all of the above shapes. If you don’t have a pair of animal print heels in your wardrobe already, it’s high time you did, as the style is gaining momentum for Winter 2025. Whether you opt for snake print, leopard, zebra or even cow, anything goes as long as it’s bold in its application for maximum impact.

