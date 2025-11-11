Now, I have nothing against flat shoes as a whole; however, there’s no getting away from the fact that, when I want to feel like my most confident self, heels are what I turn to. Yes, they often take a little more thought when it comes to styling than, say, a ballet flat or a loafer, and on occasion, they may be deemed impractical — read last week, when I thought I could get through a busy day of errands in a pair of stiletto boots — yet I will stand by the idea, that there’s nothing like slipping your feet into a great pair of heels, especially if you want your outfit to feel put-together and polished.
And so, when it came to updating my wardrobe for the new season, of course, the best anti-flat shoe trends were my first port of call. Thankfully, stiletto boots aren’t the only option (although a few more styles may have already made their way into my basket — what can I say, when it comes to shoes, I’m a masochist). Instead, winter 2025, is set to see a whole host of styles enter our wardrobes, from animal print slingbacks to controversial peep-toe mules.
So, whether you’re looking for a new pair of heels for party season, or, like me, you simply like to forgo flats in favour of a little added lift, these are the five trends to have on your radar.
Anti-Flat Shoe Trends to Have on Your Radar for Winter 2025:
1. Brown Suede Ankle Boots
Style Notes: While any heeled boots will serve you well this autumn-winter, for a trend-led take, suede is the chicest way to go. These soft-touch styles look particularly great in cosy brown tones, like rich chocolate or warm tan, offering a boho feel that plays into the shades of the season.
Shop the Trend:
Dune
Odelle Leather Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
This heel height is perfect for busy days.
Aeyde
Sofie Suede Heeled Ankle Boots
This lighter tone is so chic.
River Island
Brown Suede Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Boots
I've treated myself to this pair.
Bobbies
Emilie Brown Suede Boots
The curved heel elevates these ankle boots.
Maje
Zipped suede ankle boots
I love how the zip adds detail to these boots.
2. Peep-toe Heels
Style Notes: Millennials, brace yourselves, because the peep-toe heel is officially back. Rather than taking inspiration from our favourite 00s styles, however, this season the peep-toe heel has taken on a more sleek, minimalist feel. Think peep-toe mules and 80s-inspired wedges with just a hint of toe on show. Still, I’d recommend booking your winter pedicures ASAP to ensure you’re ready for any impromptu events that may arise.
Shop the Trend:
Jimmy Choo
Brigitte Mule 100
Find me a better festive shoe.
Jude
Date 105 peep-toe leather mules
Jude's Date mules have been seen on celebs including Tracee Ellis Ross and Chloé Sevigny.
Amina Muaddi
Julianne Peep-Toe Leather Pumps
It's not only mules that are going peep-toe.
Russell & Bromley
Kingsley Peep-Toe Stiletto
These and a little black dress.
Khaite
Cloak 75 Leather Peep-toe Wedge Mules
These have a vintage look to them.
3. Knee-High Sock Boots
Style Notes: Another boot trend to try, however, unlike the suede styles we saw earlier, these are perfect for rainy days. Sitting snug on the leg, right up to (and sometimes over) the knee, these sock-style boots offer serious coverage as well as creating a sleek silhouette underneath dresses and skirts. Opt for a leather finish for a high-end look or try stretchy neoprene for added comfort.
Shop the Trend:
Dries Van Noten
Glove 105 Leather Ankle Boots
Don't stick to basic black, this berry tone looks so expensive.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Boots With Stretch Leg
If you don't want too much height, these are perfect.
Whistles
Black Hera Stretch Suede Boot
These will mould to your shape.
The Fold
Laurito Boots 65
Pair these with a cream knit dress.
ASOS DESIGN
Coral Round Toe Sock Knee Boots
A great faux leather option.
4. Wedge Courts
Style Notes: Alongside peep-toe heels and sock boots, it seems that Winter 2025 is prepared to throw as many controversial shoe trends at us as possible — case in point, the return of the wedge. Much like the latter styles, however, this season wedges are sleek, simple and sophisticated in their appearance, with slingback and court heels styles leading the way in an array of shades and prints, including my personal favourite, ice white.
Shop the Trend:
Russell & Bromley
Haymoor Slingback Wedge Slingback
So sculptural.
Reformation
Cheri Wedge
A peep-toe and a wedge? These tick off so many trends.
Toteme
Leopard-print Calf Hair Wedge Slingback Pumps
These with tailored black trousers or indigo denim — perfection.
Paris Texas
Nina 105 Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
These make a great alternative to traditional stilettos.
M&S
Leather Hair On Wedge Pointed Slingback Shoes
I'd wear these to the office with a pencil skirt or tailored trousers.
5. Animal-Print Heels
Style notes: Lastly, the final trend leads on from the above styles niceley as it can encompass all of the above shapes. If you don’t have a pair of animal print heels in your wardrobe already, it’s high time you did, as the style is gaining momentum for Winter 2025. Whether you opt for snake print, leopard, zebra or even cow, anything goes as long as it’s bold in its application for maximum impact.