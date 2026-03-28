If there’s one person who can make a simple outfit feel instantly directional, it’s Kendall Jenner. The model has long mastered the art of effortless dressing, and her latest run of off-duty outfits proves she’s already setting the tone for spring. In true K.J. fashion, the looks are deceptively simple—built around polished basics and quiet styling tricks that fashion people immediately take note of. Translation? By April, you’ll likely see versions of these outfits everywhere.
The first look centers around a timeless outerwear staple that suddenly feels incredibly fresh again: the car coat. Jenner styled hers with crisp white trousers and sleek leather boots, creating a clean, tailored silhouette that feels both modern and expensive-looking. The real styling detail fashion insiders noticed, however, was the cardigan casually draped over her shoulders—a small but impactful layer that instantly elevates the outfit and makes the entire look feel more relaxed and spring-ready.
Her second outfit proves that minimal layering is about to dominate transitional dressing. Jenner paired a thin, fitted sweater with a classic white t-shirt peeking out underneath, grounding the look with a fitted midi skirt and simple flats. The final outfit leaned slightly more casual but just as chic: a tan cardigan worn with dark-wash jeans, classic ballet flats, and a bandana tied in her hair. The result feels equal parts effortless and nostalgic—exactly the kind of understated outfit formula that fashion people love to repeat once warmer days arrive.
See and shop the outfit essentials plus more Kendall Jenner–approved items for spring below.