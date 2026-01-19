Elite Dressers Are Wearing These 3 Elevated Basics, so You Better Believe I'm Adding Them to My Closet Too

Easy yet chic pieces.

The 2026 basics elite dressers wear
(Image credit: @aimeesong)
I have a solid curation of elevated basics that I mix and match regularly to create my go-to ensembles. That said, with the start of the new year, I'm looking for ways to refine and elevate my wardrobe even more. This involves adding a few new basics to keep my closet current.

I turned to the fashion elite (for me, these are style setters I follow that consistently serve forward ideas) for inspiration. There are three basics I've noted over the last few months and I continue to see more and more of. Despite their easy and versatile nature, these pieces are often the focal point of some of my favorite saved outfit ideas. Below are the basics I don't really wear yet that I want to add to my wardrobe this year.

Quarter-Zip Sweater

(Image credit: @fredrikagalgano)

Half-zip sweaters continue to rise in popularity. I haven't been able to stop thinking about the opening look from Chanel's latest show with model Bhavitha Mandava wearing this sweater style with jeans and two-tone heels. And I love how other fashion people are styling this piece with other basics to create low-key chic vibes.

Polished Soft Pants

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

I have one pair that I wear, but I want another pair of those soft pants that are somewhat tailored to replace some trousers. This could either be a knit style or one of the beautiful satin silhouettes.

Dark-Wash Jeans

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

I have a few pairs of dark-wash jeans (one of the key denim trends of 2026), but I want to test out a pair with a slimmer leg after wearing wide-leg jeans on repeat over the last few seasons.