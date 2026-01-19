Elite Dressers Are Wearing These 3 Elevated Basics, so You Better Believe I'm Adding Them to My Closet Too

I have a solid curation of elevated basics that I mix and match regularly to create my go-to ensembles. That said, with the start of the new year, I'm looking for ways to refine and elevate my wardrobe even more. This involves adding a few new basics to keep my closet current.
I turned to the fashion elite (for me, these are style setters I follow that consistently serve forward ideas) for inspiration. There are three basics I've noted over the last few months and I continue to see more and more of. Despite their easy and versatile nature, these pieces are often the focal point of some of my favorite saved outfit ideas. Below are the basics I don't really wear yet that I want to add to my wardrobe this year.
I have one pair that I wear, but I want another pair of those soft pants that are somewhat tailored to replace some trousers. This could either be a knit style or one of the beautiful satin silhouettes.
Amiya
Wide-Leg Trousers in Beige
MANGO
Knit Pants
Vince
Fluid High Waist Straight Leg Pants
Tibi
Petite Sweatshirt Winslow Pants
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Pleated Wide Leg Knit Pants
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Dark-Wash Jeans
I have a few pairs of dark-wash jeans (one of the key denim trends of 2026), but I want to test out a pair with a slimmer leg after wearing wide-leg jeans on repeat over the last few seasons.