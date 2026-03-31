8 Effortless Spring Outfit Combinations Fashion People Swear By

Consider this article your shortcut to looking polished without overthinking it.

Sierra Mayhew's avatar
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Emmanuelle wearing a trench coat and pants.
(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Every spring, I have that moment when I feel convinced that I need to buy a whole new wardrobe. Maybe it's my social media feed constantly pushing newness or just the itching that a new season can bring. The best spring outfits, however, begin with easy, effortless items that I already own. There's something about that in-between weather that makes even the simplest outfits feel oddly complicated, but it's really quite simple.

I just spent two weeks living out of a suitcase and wearing just one pair of jeans, one trench coat, and a few tops on repeat, and this reminded me that true personal style is in the styling. Even though I was essentially being an outfit repeater, I knew that I had packed the right staples to make every outfit feel elevated. One night, I wore the trench as a dress; on another, I wore it with a plain white tee; and on the next, I layered it on top of a statement piece.

What I've learned (mostly from watching very chic people on Instagram and saving way too many outfit photos) is that the secret isn't more clothes. It's better formulas, the kind you can rely on when you don't have time to think but still want to look like you did. Below, I rounded up the spring outfit combinations fashion people consistently come back to, and yes, they're as easy as they look.

Bold Jacket + Jeans + Ballet Flats

Woman wearing a spring outfit idea.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

This is the outfit equivalent of letting one piece do all the talking. A statement jacket instantly elevates your most basic denim without requiring any extra effort.

Hourglass Blazer + Skirt + T-Strap Pumps

Woman wearing a spring outfit idea.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

There's something about a nipped-in blazer that makes everything feel more styled. Paired with a skirt, it leans into that ultra-polished, slightly retro energy that's everywhere right now.

Blazer + Button-Down + Baggy Jeans

Woman wearing a spring outfit idea.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

This is the high-low mix that never fails. The structure of the blazer and button-down balances out the relaxed feel of baggy jeans perfectly.

Wool Coat + Cashmere Sweater + Tee

Woman wearing a spring outfit idea.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Spring weather is unpredictable, and this layering combo gets that. A lightweight wool coat over a cashmere sweater and tee gives you options without sacrificing polish.