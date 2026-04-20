I don’t know if it’s the post-minimalism fatigue or just a collective craving for clothes that actually say something, but this season’s runways felt especially dialed in. Not loud for the sake of it, but intentional—every drape, every layer, every slightly “off” proportion felt like it had a point of view. This was a season that had me stopping in the middle of working on a trend report looking for a way to “shop the look.” Spoiler alert: most of these shows happened in September and are just now available to wear out on the town.
Each show had a look that felt like “me” so as they walked down the runway, my memory took a little photograph and now that I’m scrolling through new arrivals on my favorite luxury retailer, I’m starting to see some familiar items. Below, find the looks that I’m most excited to shop first from September’s runways.
This was probably the first look I bookmarked during fashion week. It happened in New York in September and to me, this show was just a dream. This look plays with structure in a really satisfying way—cinched leather up top, volume through the trousers. The contrast between the fitted jacket and the billowy pants creates a silhouette that feels directional but still wearable. It’s one of those outfits that does the styling for you.
Altuzarra
Astley Leather Jacket
ALTUZARRA
Chapman Pleated Wool-Twill Tapered Pants
Cape’s have already been everywhere this year and Balenciaga has a fun twist on them—leather. This version feels elevated. The slightly oversized fit and rich color has me swooning.
Balenciaga
Short Cape
I’d book a vacation just to wear this look. This bright red ensemble is all about shape. The high neckline and exaggerated, asymmetrical hemline create a sculptural effect that feels almost architectural. It’s bold, yes, but also incredibly clean—no extra styling needed.
Alaia
Cropped Cotton-Poplin Top
Alaia
Paneled Ruffled Cotton-Gabardine Wide-Leg Pants
A Versace show that will go down in history as the brand’s search for a creative director involved a detour. Yet, this is a look that will be remembered because shortly after I noticed other brands like Miu Miu producing similar tanks. The boldest styling trick is just trusting an unusual color combo to complete the outfit.
VERSACE
Sleeveless Embroidered Cotton Tank Top
VERSACE
Capri Slim-Leg Pants
An oversized red sweater paired with what looks like barely-there bottoms shouldn’t work this well—but it does. The slouchy proportions feel intentional rather than lazy, especially styled with sleek accessories. It’s giving model-off-duty, but with just enough structure to make it chic.