I Found It: The Only Denim Trend That Makes Flip-Flops Look Sophisticated Instead of Cheap

By
published
in News

Flip-flops get a bad rep. They're thought of as cheap and are often only worn for dorm showers or hot sand. Plus, if you live in New York, people will likely quietly shame you for wearing them anywhere besides the two previously mentioned locations, especially if you're on the Subway. And yet, they're also one of 2025's top footwear trends, with luxury brands like The Row, Prada, and more making designer pairs, and celebrities—including Jennifer Lawrence, J.Lo, and Hailey Bieber—frequenting them in California, Italy, and yes, New York.

Combined, they've proven that flip-flops can be chic and sophisticated when styled correctly. Think accompanied by tailored trousers, sundresses, or white poplin skirts. But jeans? If you want to wear jeans with flip-flops this summer and still look elegant, there's only one denim style that'll work, and Kendall Jenner just showed us how it's done.

Kendall Jenner was spotted at Sushi Park in West Hollywood for dinner with Hailey Bieber, dressed in a blue striped button-down, white tee, dark denim, and flip-flops.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row Dune Classic Sandal ($690) and bag; Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Sport Cap ($50)

Jenner was spotted leaving West Hollywood's popular celebrity sushi restaurant Sushi Park after dinner with Bieber, wearing the ultimate lazy luxury ensemble, including a loose, blue button-down shirt worn open with a white tee underneath, a navy-blue Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap, and a black shoulder bag by The Row. She also styled a pair of structured dark-wash jeans and black The Row flip-flops, a duo that perfectly balances each other. The shoes are casual, while the dark and rigid nature of the almost raw denim adds a level of formality to the outfit. As a result, a dinner-appropriate ensemble appears, flip-flops (and baseball cap) and all.

Just like that, Jenner debuted the perfect dark-wash jeans and flip-flops outfit for summer 2025. Scroll down to shop the pairing and get her look.

Shop dark-wash jeans and flip-flops for summer:

Straight Leg Long Length Z1975 Jeans With a High Waist
ZARA
Straight Leg Long Length Z1975 Jeans With a High Waist

Flip-Flops
H&M
Flip-Flops

Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans

A.emery Flora Sandals
A.emery
Flora Sandals

Ribcage Straight Ankle
LEVI'S
Ribcage Straight Ankle

Leather Sandals With Rubber Sole
ZARA
Leather Sandals With Rubber Sole

the balloon jean
Madewell
The Balloon Jean

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandals
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandals

90's Pinch Waist High Rise Straight
AGOLDE
90's Pinch Waist High Rise Straight

Wide Thong Sandals in Leather
j.crew
Wide Thong Sandals in Leather

Bella Low Rise Boyfriend
GRLFRND
Bella Low Rise Boyfriend

The Boyfriend Leather Flip Flop
TKEES
The Boyfriend Leather Flip Flop

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸