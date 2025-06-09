I Found It: The Only Denim Trend That Makes Flip-Flops Look Sophisticated Instead of Cheap
Flip-flops get a bad rep. They're thought of as cheap and are often only worn for dorm showers or hot sand. Plus, if you live in New York, people will likely quietly shame you for wearing them anywhere besides the two previously mentioned locations, especially if you're on the Subway. And yet, they're also one of 2025's top footwear trends, with luxury brands like The Row, Prada, and more making designer pairs, and celebrities—including Jennifer Lawrence, J.Lo, and Hailey Bieber—frequenting them in California, Italy, and yes, New York.
Combined, they've proven that flip-flops can be chic and sophisticated when styled correctly. Think accompanied by tailored trousers, sundresses, or white poplin skirts. But jeans? If you want to wear jeans with flip-flops this summer and still look elegant, there's only one denim style that'll work, and Kendall Jenner just showed us how it's done.
On Kendall Jenner: The Row Dune Classic Sandal ($690) and bag; Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Sport Cap ($50)
Jenner was spotted leaving West Hollywood's popular celebrity sushi restaurant Sushi Park after dinner with Bieber, wearing the ultimate lazy luxury ensemble, including a loose, blue button-down shirt worn open with a white tee underneath, a navy-blue Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap, and a black shoulder bag by The Row. She also styled a pair of structured dark-wash jeans and black The Row flip-flops, a duo that perfectly balances each other. The shoes are casual, while the dark and rigid nature of the almost raw denim adds a level of formality to the outfit. As a result, a dinner-appropriate ensemble appears, flip-flops (and baseball cap) and all.
Just like that, Jenner debuted the perfect dark-wash jeans and flip-flops outfit for summer 2025. Scroll down to shop the pairing and get her look.
Shop dark-wash jeans and flip-flops for summer:
