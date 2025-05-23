The Surprising Accessory Trend That's Kicking Sun Hats to the Curb

Quick! What accessory do you commonly associate with the start of the warmer season? While it's common to conjure up thoughts of strappy flat sandals or raffia shoulder bags, one surprising alternative accessory should be on your mind, too: bandanas. Although one might argue that headscarves don't seem as synonymous with summer as floppy sun hats, that's far from the truth (if you spend a little time online). Suddenly, it's impossible not to see headscarves while scrolling; they've quickly become the alternative accessory of choice among the style set. Frankly, we don't blame them. Unlike oversize sun hats, there are so many ways to wear a bandana that they've got every other accessory beat (sorry to break it to you).

Whether you choose to style it as a sarong, tie it around your neck, wear it like a belt, use it as a bag charm, or wear it as a headpiece, you really can't go wrong with this accessory. Of course, it can be hard to mentally come to terms with the idea of swapping out your favorite sun hat for a bandana, but that's where we come in handy. Ahead, we've created a comprehensive guide on how to wear a bandana with outfit ideas, styling tips, and shopping recommendations. If you thought that you'd never be able to allocate some headspace to this accessory trend (quite literally), prepare to have your mind changed.

WEAR: Printed Bandana + White T-Shirt + White Barrel-Leg Jeans + Black Mesh Ballet Flats + Raffia Tote Bag

Styling Notes: One of the simplest ways to style a banana? Pair it with your everyday staples. There's something effortlessly sophisticated about styling a white T-shirt, barrel-leg jeans, mesh ballet flats, and a raffia shoulder bag with a printed headscarf.

WEAR: Red Bandana + Black Sunglasses + Red Sequin Top + Black Wide-Leg Jeans + Black Shoulder Bag + Black Pointed Heels

Styling Notes: The beauty of opting for a bandana over a sun hat? It can be worn well into the evening. The key to making this accessory feel more appropriate for a night out is to pair it with going-out staples, such as a sequin top, baggy jeans, pointed heels, and a sleek shoulder bag.

WEAR: Brown Bandana + Denim Blazer + Denim Bustier + Wide-Leg Jeans + Brown Bowler Bag + Brown Mules

Styling Notes: It's no secret that this accessory has been in style for a long time, as its origins can be traced back to the late 17th century. With such a rich history, there's no better way to wear a bandana than by embracing the "vintage" feel with your ensemble. Channel the '90s by styling your headscarf with a Canadian tuxedo, bowler bag, and heeled mules—it's a timeless combo you can always count on to look good.

WEAR: Black Bandana + Silver Hoops + Black Halter Top + Camo Shorts + Black Ballet Flats + Black Handbag

Styling Notes: Another way to tap into the nostalgia of this accessory trend with your styling is to craft a more streetwear-coded outfit. Pair your bandana with a black halter top, baggy cargo shorts, ballet flats, and a shoulder bag for a look that will bring back memories of your adolescence during the aughts.

WEAR: Black Bandana + Black Nipped-Waist Blazer + Black Pleated Bermuda Shorts + Black Strappy Sandals + Black Bucket Bag

Styling Notes: If you'd like to dress up your bandana for more formal settings, use the outfit above as a blueprint. Styling a silk kerchief with a structured blazer, pleated shorts, and heeled sandals is a combination that exudes an air of sophistication, making it suitable for any occasion, destination, or sartorial taste.

WEAR: Beige Bandana + Black Trench Coat + Black Baggy Jeans + Retro Sneakers + Crossbody Bag

Styling Notes: For those mornings when you wake up to a bad hair day or can't be bothered to dress up, bandanas offer the perfect solution. When short on time, nothing will make you look like you put more effort into getting ready than you actually did than styling a headscarf with a trench coat, baggy jeans, retro sneakers, and a crossbody bag. It's the ultimate styling hack.

WEAR: Bandana + Black Sunglasses + White Blazer + White Tank Top + Linen Trousers + Black Loafers

Styling Notes: When you've got enough energy to come up with a cute summer outfit but are tired of your warm-weather staples, it can be hard to figure out what to wear. Enter the bandana. There's no better way to make your trusted tank top, white linen trousers, boxy blazer, and comfy loafers feel brand-new than by styling them with a kerchief headscarf. It will add that little something extra to your staples.

WEAR: Printed Bandana + Black Strapless Dress + Raffia Shoulder Bag + Flat Sandals

Styling Notes: On those particularly balmy summer days, it's essential to have an arsenal of staples that allow you to look stylish without breaking a sweat—bandanas happen to be up for the task. You can make the little black dress in the back of your closet feel infinitely chicer without much effort, simply pairing it with flat sandals, a raffia shoulder bag, and a printed headscarf.

WEAR: Beige Bandana + Black Keyhole T-Shirt + Black Trousers + Black Shoulder Bag + Jelly Sandals

Styling Notes: If you plan to spend the summer traveling, it's essential to pack pieces that can be styled differently throughout your trip—scarves will always be one of the most versatile items you can take with you. Not only can you use them to dress up a simple T-shirt, trousers, and jelly sandals (as shown above), but there are many other ways to style them that make them well worth the space in your suitcase.

WEAR: Beige Bandana + Sheer Swim Cover-Up + Bikini + Flip-Flops

Styling Notes: One of the most challenging aspects of crafting a vacation look is ensuring it can be worn during the day by the pool then directly to the dance floor at night—headscarves help strike that balance sublimely. The key is to opt for a sultry sheer swimsuit cover-up styled with your kerchief for a vacation look that's ready for wherever the day or night takes you.

WEAR: Printed Bandana + Black Bikini Top + Black Sunglasses + White Satin Trousers

Styling Notes: While a long scarf makes the ideal sarong for a day spent by the pool or a strapless top for a night spent on the dance floor, the easiest way to style this accessory while traveling is to turn back to what's tried and true: Wear it as a headscarf. It doesn't get more straightforward than styling a bandana with a bikini top, linen trousers, and bold sunnies. Is it a "simple" outfit idea? Sure. But it is a styling combo that works every single time.

WEAR: Black Bandana + Silver Hoops + Black Asymmetrical Top + Black Satin Maxi Skirt + Black Flats + White Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: You don't need to be jetting off to a far-off destination to justify wearing this accessory trend; in fact, you should consider it a staple in its own right. Whether you choose to pair one with a bikini or a black tank top and slip skirt (as shown above), it'll always bring an element of surprise and delight to your ensembles, making it one of the more exciting accessories you can add to your arsenal for the summertime.