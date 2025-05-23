The Surprising Accessory Trend That's Kicking Sun Hats to the Curb

How to wear a bandana is shown in a collage of images of women wearing headscarf outfits, on the left a woman is wearing a beige kerchief with a black trench coat and black bag, in the middle a woman is wearing a red bandana with a red sequin top and black jeans, and on the right a woman is wearing a beige satin headscarf with a black t-shirt and black trousers
(Image credit: @sasha.mei@nlmarilyn; @deborabrosa)
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman's avatar
By
published
in Features

Quick! What accessory do you commonly associate with the start of the warmer season? While it's common to conjure up thoughts of strappy flat sandals or raffia shoulder bags, one surprising alternative accessory should be on your mind, too: bandanas. Although one might argue that headscarves don't seem as synonymous with summer as floppy sun hats, that's far from the truth (if you spend a little time online). Suddenly, it's impossible not to see headscarves while scrolling; they've quickly become the alternative accessory of choice among the style set. Frankly, we don't blame them. Unlike oversize sun hats, there are so many ways to wear a bandana that they've got every other accessory beat (sorry to break it to you).

Whether you choose to style it as a sarong, tie it around your neck, wear it like a belt, use it as a bag charm, or wear it as a headpiece, you really can't go wrong with this accessory. Of course, it can be hard to mentally come to terms with the idea of swapping out your favorite sun hat for a bandana, but that's where we come in handy. Ahead, we've created a comprehensive guide on how to wear a bandana with outfit ideas, styling tips, and shopping recommendations. If you thought that you'd never be able to allocate some headspace to this accessory trend (quite literally), prepare to have your mind changed.

How to wear a bandana is shown in a photo of a woman walking a crosswalk wearing a blue printed headscarf with a white fitted t-shirt, white barrel leg jeans, black mesh ballet flats, and a raffia tote shoulder bag

(Image credit: @borislavasekova )

WEAR: Printed Bandana + White T-Shirt + White Barrel-Leg Jeans + Black Mesh Ballet Flats + Raffia Tote Bag

Styling Notes: One of the simplest ways to style a banana? Pair it with your everyday staples. There's something effortlessly sophisticated about styling a white T-shirt, barrel-leg jeans, mesh ballet flats, and a raffia shoulder bag with a printed headscarf.

Printed Satin Scarf
Mango
Printed Satin Scarf

Smooth Edit Lite Cap Sleeve T-Shirt
Open Edit
Smooth Edit Lite Cap Sleeve T-Shirt

Tommy Barrel Leg Jeans
ALIGNE
Tommy Barrel Leg Jeans

Mags Black
Steve Madden
Mags Flats Black

How to wear a bandana is shown in a photo of a woman outside leaning against a concrete wall wearing a red kerchief, black sunglasses, and a red sequin top, a black shouder bag, black baggy wide-leg jeans, and black pointed kitten heels

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

WEAR: Red Bandana + Black Sunglasses + Red Sequin Top + Black Wide-Leg Jeans + Black Shoulder Bag + Black Pointed Heels

Styling Notes: The beauty of opting for a bandana over a sun hat? It can be worn well into the evening. The key to making this accessory feel more appropriate for a night out is to pair it with going-out staples, such as a sequin top, baggy jeans, pointed heels, and a sleek shoulder bag.

Billie Hair Scarf
Free People
Billie Hair Scarf

Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Rotate Sequins V-Neck Top
Rotate
Sequins V-Neck Top

Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop

How to wear a bandana is shown in a photo of a woman sitting in a stairwell wearing a brown bandana with a denim blazer, denim bustier top, wide leg jeans, a louis vuitton speedy bag, and printed mules

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

WEAR: Brown Bandana + Denim Blazer + Denim Bustier + Wide-Leg Jeans + Brown Bowler Bag + Brown Mules

Styling Notes: It's no secret that this accessory has been in style for a long time, as its origins can be traced back to the late 17th century. With such a rich history, there's no better way to wear a bandana than by embracing the "vintage" feel with your ensemble. Channel the '90s by styling your headscarf with a Canadian tuxedo, bowler bag, and heeled mules—it's a timeless combo you can always count on to look good.

Star Beaded Printed Scarf
ZARA
Star Beaded Printed Scarf

Westwood Top
LIONESS
Westwood Top

Lv X Tm Speedy Bandoulière 20
Louis Vuitton
Lv X Tm Speedy Bandoulière 20

Superwide Leg Jeans
Madewell
Superwide Leg Jeans

How to wear a bandana is shown in a photo of a woman sitting outside on a bench wearing a black kerchief, sunglasses, silver wearings, black halter top, long camo shorts, tabi ballet flats, and a black handbag

(Image credit: @by.regiina )

WEAR: Black Bandana + Silver Hoops + Black Halter Top + Camo Shorts + Black Ballet Flats + Black Handbag

Styling Notes: Another way to tap into the nostalgia of this accessory trend with your styling is to craft a more streetwear-coded outfit. Pair your bandana with a black halter top, baggy cargo shorts, ballet flats, and a shoulder bag for a look that will bring back memories of your adolescence during the aughts.

Acute Bandana Headband in Black
Sandy Liang
Acute Bandana Headband in Black

Homestretch Rib V-Neck Halter Top
Aritzia
Homestretch Rib V-Neck Halter Top

Bdg Missouri Camo Jort
Urban Outfitters
Bdg Missouri Camo Jort

Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi Split-Toe Leather Ballet Flats

How to wear a bandana is shown in a photo of a woman outside crossing the street wearing a black satin kerchief with a black blazer, black pleated bermuda shorts, black strappy sandals, and a black bucket bag

(Image credit: @sobalera)

WEAR: Black Bandana + Black Nipped-Waist Blazer + Black Pleated Bermuda Shorts + Black Strappy Sandals + Black Bucket Bag

Styling Notes: If you'd like to dress up your bandana for more formal settings, use the outfit above as a blueprint. Styling a silk kerchief with a structured blazer, pleated shorts, and heeled sandals is a combination that exudes an air of sophistication, making it suitable for any occasion, destination, or sartorial taste.

Satin Bandana
Another Tomorrow
Satin Bandana

20th Anniversary Asymmetrical Blazer
SMYTHE
20th Anniversary Asymmetrical Blazer

Linen-Blend Suit Bermuda Shorts

Mango
Linen-Blend Suit Bermuda Shorts

Caprice Heel
Tony Bianco
Caprice Heel

How to wear a bandana is shown in a photo of a woman standing in the street wearing a beige headscarf with a black trench coat, black baggy jeans, olive green sneakers, and a black crossbody bag

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

WEAR: Beige Bandana + Black Trench Coat + Black Baggy Jeans + Retro Sneakers + Crossbody Bag

Styling Notes: For those mornings when you wake up to a bad hair day or can't be bothered to dress up, bandanas offer the perfect solution. When short on time, nothing will make you look like you put more effort into getting ready than you actually did than styling a headscarf with a trench coat, baggy jeans, retro sneakers, and a crossbody bag. It's the ultimate styling hack.

Gigi Headscarf
Eugenia Kim
Gigi Headscarf

Belted Trench Coat
Open Edit
Belted Trench Coat

Baggy Dad Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
Baggy Dad Straight Leg Jeans

Reebok Classic Leather Reefresh Sneakers
Reebok
Reebok Classic Leather Reefresh Sneakers

How to wear a bandana is shown in a photo of a woman standing in a doorway outside wearing a lace kerchief, black sunglasses, white striped blazer, white tank top, white eyelet trousers, and black loafers

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

WEAR: Bandana + Black Sunglasses + White Blazer + White Tank Top + Linen Trousers + Black Loafers

Styling Notes: When you've got enough energy to come up with a cute summer outfit but are tired of your warm-weather staples, it can be hard to figure out what to wear. Enter the bandana. There's no better way to make your trusted tank top, white linen trousers, boxy blazer, and comfy loafers feel brand-new than by styling them with a kerchief headscarf. It will add that little something extra to your staples.

Out From Under Lace Headscarf
Urban Outfitters
Out From Under Lace Headscarf

The Luxe Rib Racerback Tank
Everlane
The Luxe Rib Racerback Tank

Bonfire Pant
Staud
Bonfire Pant

Whitney Super Lug Sole Penny Loafer
G.H.BASS
Whitney Super Lug Sole Penny Loafer

How to wear a bandana is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside in Paris at a bookshop wearing a satin headscarf with a black black strapless dress, raffia shoulder bag, and sandals

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_ )

WEAR: Printed Bandana + Black Strapless Dress + Raffia Shoulder Bag + Flat Sandals

Styling Notes: On those particularly balmy summer days, it's essential to have an arsenal of staples that allow you to look stylish without breaking a sweat—bandanas happen to be up for the task. You can make the little black dress in the back of your closet feel infinitely chicer without much effort, simply pairing it with flat sandals, a raffia shoulder bag, and a printed headscarf.

Tableau Silk Scarf
Bembien
Tableau Silk Scarf

River Dress
NIA
River Dress

Paseo Large Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote
LOEWE
Paseo Large Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote

Margaux The Palermo Sandal
Margaux
The Palermo Sandal

How to wear a bandana is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside, leaning against a wall, wearing a satin scarf with a black t-shirt, black shoulder bag, black trousers, and jelly sandals

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

WEAR: Beige Bandana + Black Keyhole T-Shirt + Black Trousers + Black Shoulder Bag + Jelly Sandals

Styling Notes: If you plan to spend the summer traveling, it's essential to pack pieces that can be styled differently throughout your trip—scarves will always be one of the most versatile items you can take with you. Not only can you use them to dress up a simple T-shirt, trousers, and jelly sandals (as shown above), but there are many other ways to style them that make them well worth the space in your suitcase.

Pure Silk Solid Color Square Scarf 53x53cm/21
SILKSILKY
Pure Silk Solid Color Square Scarf

Christopher Esber Helix Crystal T-Shirt

Christopher Esber
Helix Crystal T-Shirt

Pleated Cotton Wide-Leg Pants
COS
Pleated Cotton Wide-Leg Pants

Jellz Slip-On
Jeffrey Campbell
Jellz Slip-On

How to wear a bandana is shown in a photo of a woman standing against a wall, taking a selfie wearing a beige headscarf with a black sheer swimsuit coverup and black swimsuit

(Image credit: @hannamw)

WEAR: Beige Bandana + Sheer Swim Cover-Up + Bikini + Flip-Flops

Styling Notes: One of the most challenging aspects of crafting a vacation look is ensuring it can be worn during the day by the pool then directly to the dance floor at night—headscarves help strike that balance sublimely. The key is to opt for a sultry sheer swimsuit cover-up styled with your kerchief for a vacation look that's ready for wherever the day or night takes you.

Knit Bandana
GUIZIO
Knit Bandana

Magda Butrym Crochet-Trimmed Jersey Maxi Dress

Magda Butrym
Crochet-Trimmed Jersey Maxi Dress

Herbie Bikini Bottom
Fella
Herbie Bikini Bottom

Melody Leather Flip Flops
AEYDE
Melody Leather Flip Flops

How to wear a bandana is shown in a photo of a woman standing outside by the beach wearing a printed bandana, black sunglasses, a black bikini top, and white satin trousers

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

WEAR: Printed Bandana + Black Bikini Top + Black Sunglasses + White Satin Trousers

Styling Notes: While a long scarf makes the ideal sarong for a day spent by the pool or a strapless top for a night spent on the dance floor, the easiest way to style this accessory while traveling is to turn back to what's tried and true: Wear it as a headscarf. It doesn't get more straightforward than styling a bandana with a bikini top, linen trousers, and bold sunnies. Is it a "simple" outfit idea? Sure. But it is a styling combo that works every single time.

Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Scarf
TOTEME
Striped Silk Crepe De Chine Scarf

Monday Swimwear Cala Roja Top in Black
Monday Swimwear
Cala Roja Top in Black

Elisa Johnson Lyric Leigh Sunglasses
Elisa Johnson
Lyric Leigh Sunglasses

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

How to wear a bandana is shown in a photo of a woman standing in a marble foyer wearing a black bandana, silver hoops, black asymmetrical top, black satin maxi skirt, white shoulder bag, and black flats

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

WEAR: Black Bandana + Silver Hoops + Black Asymmetrical Top + Black Satin Maxi Skirt + Black Flats + White Shoulder Bag

Styling Notes: You don't need to be jetting off to a far-off destination to justify wearing this accessory trend; in fact, you should consider it a staple in its own right. Whether you choose to pair one with a bikini or a black tank top and slip skirt (as shown above), it'll always bring an element of surprise and delight to your ensembles, making it one of the more exciting accessories you can add to your arsenal for the summertime.

Poplin and Lace Logo Scarf

Miu Miu
Poplin and Lace Logo Scarf

Banana Republic Ribbed One-Shoulder Top
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Ribbed One-Shoulder Top

Doune Hoops
Jenny Bird
Doune Hoops

Charli Black Satin Maxi Skirt
DISSH
Charli Black Satin Maxi Skirt

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Freelance Fashion Editor

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a freelance writer and editor living in New York City. What began as a pastime (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a lifelong passion for unveiling the connection between fashion and culture on the internet and in real life. Over the last decade, she's melded her extensive edit and social background to various on-staff positions at Who What Wear, MyDomaine, and Byrdie. More recently, she’s become a freelance contributor to other publications including Vogue, Editorialist, and The Cut. Off the clock, you can find her clutching her cell phone as she's constantly scrolling through TikTok and The RealReal, in search of the next cool thing. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸