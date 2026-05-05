Kylie Got the Memo That This Is the It-Girl Capri-Pants Outfit of 2026

Capri pants have been a polarizing trend for some time now, but most fashion people have accepted it as *the* pants trend to wear in the warm months. Spring’s inconsistent weather has not deterred Kylie Jenner from sporting capri pants. In fact, she’s tactfully enlisted the perfect styling trick to wear a pair no matter what the weather may be throughout a typical spring day.
While in NYC with her beau Timothée Chalemet, Jenner wore a pair of simple black capris with a skin-tight black tee, layered underneath an oversized trench coat. The outfit, combined with her sleek thong sandals, gave her an undeniable It-Girl essence. This capri-pants outfit is about to be the latest spring outfit formula for all the cool girls to wear. Everyone was wearing capris with heeled flip-flops last year, and that will undoubtedly continue to be the case. And the addition of the elegant trench was a smart choice for spring’s fickle weather. Jenner looks both polished and casual all in one, and if that’s not the vibe of a quintessential It girl, then I don’t know what is.
Keep scrolling to recreate Jenner’s laid-back capri-pants outfit.