The Spring 2026 It-Girl Wardrobe: 9 Highly Specific Things They're All Wearing

Welcome to It-Girl Wardrobes, a quarterly column by Anna LaPlaca that downloads you on the exact brands and items that fashion people are unanimously backing for the current season.
In my corner of the internet, all the coolest people are agreeing on the same few buys. The brand behind the oversized sunglasses they're all wearing? They're Vincent Boulevard. The Hailey Bieber-approved item to buy from Reformation right now? None other than the viral Inez Pumps. The pretty fringe-trimmed pants that are taking over my feed (and closet) right now? That would be the Doen Lavon Pants. You see, the best dressers I know all seem to gravitate toward the same few items each season, and today, I'm making it my mission to document and outline them all here. Consider this your directory for cool spring 2026 style.
Whether it's a buzzy sneaker collab, cult-loved designer handbag, or niche-but-emerging accessories label, each of the nine brands and buys below come together to represent what good style looks like right now, at least according to the tastemakers I personally follow and take inspiration from. With that, discover all the highly specific brands and items that the best dressed women are all wearing ahead.
Chanel Ponyhair Slingbacks
You couldn't escape the Chanel frenzy that took the internet by storm last month when Matthieu Blazy's debut collection arrived in stores. From Paris to New York, fashion people fought (sometimes literally!) to be among the first to get their hands on a piece, and now that the dust has settled and the receipts have come through, there was one clear winner: the pony-hair slingbacks. With their mix of animal prints and luxe texture, they're timeless Chanel for a new era.
Chanel
Slingbacks
Doên Lavon Fringe Pants
Doen stays churning out viral item after viral item. After the popularity of last spring's lace-trim shorts, the brand is back with another covetable piece, this time in the form of satin pants with a fringe trim. These are already flooding my feed and after trying them out myself, I can see why: they're as easy to wear as they are fun to style.
DOEN
Lavon Fringe Pant
DOEN
Lavon Fringe Pant
DOEN
Lavon Fringe Pant
DOEN
Lavon Pant
Reformation Inez Pumps
Hailey Bieber and fashion editors are in agreement: the Reformation Inez Pumps are a wardrobe workhorse. The high-vamp silhouette feels on-trend for 2026 while the block heel makes them an everyday pair and glossy, eel-printed finishes make them look far more luxe than their sub-$300 price would make it appear.
Reformation
Inez Pump
Reformation
Inez Pump
Reformation
Inez Pump
Reformation
Inez Pump
The Row Agnes 12 Bag
There's never not a bag from The Row that everyone and their mother is after (or carrying), and right now that just so happens to be the Agnes style, a top-handle bowling bag silhouette with a just-slouchy-enough shape to offset its polish.